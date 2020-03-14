5624 Amaya Drive #70

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully Remodeled One Bedroom One Bathroom Top Floor Condo - Beautifully remodeled one bedroom one bathroom top floor condo with awesome views. Gorgeous pool and Jacuzzi for those hot days. This condo is freshly painted, very open, and bright. It is the perfect space for 1-2 people



Appliances included in the unit: refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, central air and heat, washer and dryer. Great location near the 125 and the 8 freeways, the trolley is a block away for easy commuting, Northmont Park is close by only a couple minutes walk.



Schools include: Northmont Elementary, Parkway Middle and Grossmont High.



Cats and small dogs are welcome for an additional deposit of $700. This is a one year lease and renters insurance is required to rent with our company. You also must have good standing credit, NO evictions and meet the income e requirement of 2.5x the market rent.



If you are interested and would like to take your own personal tour please contact Tyson at 619-847-4178.



