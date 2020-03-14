All apartments in La Mesa
Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:46 AM

5624 Amaya Drive #70

5624 Amaya Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5624 Amaya Drive, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully Remodeled One Bedroom One Bathroom Top Floor Condo - Beautifully remodeled one bedroom one bathroom top floor condo with awesome views. Gorgeous pool and Jacuzzi for those hot days. This condo is freshly painted, very open, and bright. It is the perfect space for 1-2 people

Appliances included in the unit: refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, central air and heat, washer and dryer. Great location near the 125 and the 8 freeways, the trolley is a block away for easy commuting, Northmont Park is close by only a couple minutes walk.

Schools include: Northmont Elementary, Parkway Middle and Grossmont High.

Cats and small dogs are welcome for an additional deposit of $700. This is a one year lease and renters insurance is required to rent with our company. You also must have good standing credit, NO evictions and meet the income e requirement of 2.5x the market rent.

If you are interested and would like to take your own personal tour please contact Tyson at 619-847-4178.

(RLNE5137097)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5624 Amaya Drive #70 have any available units?
5624 Amaya Drive #70 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5624 Amaya Drive #70 have?
Some of 5624 Amaya Drive #70's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5624 Amaya Drive #70 currently offering any rent specials?
5624 Amaya Drive #70 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5624 Amaya Drive #70 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5624 Amaya Drive #70 is pet friendly.
Does 5624 Amaya Drive #70 offer parking?
Yes, 5624 Amaya Drive #70 offers parking.
Does 5624 Amaya Drive #70 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5624 Amaya Drive #70 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5624 Amaya Drive #70 have a pool?
Yes, 5624 Amaya Drive #70 has a pool.
Does 5624 Amaya Drive #70 have accessible units?
No, 5624 Amaya Drive #70 does not have accessible units.
Does 5624 Amaya Drive #70 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5624 Amaya Drive #70 has units with dishwashers.
