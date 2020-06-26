All apartments in La Mesa
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:25 AM

5570 Rab Street

5570 Rab Street · No Longer Available
Location

5570 Rab Street, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home in La Mesa with front and backyard! - Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home in La Mesa with front and backyard! This lovely home welcomes you with A open, airy kitchen which comes equipped with stainless steel Appliances and gas range. This home is beautifully lighted with ceiling lights and every room had a ceiling fan! Bonus room/converted garage with storage. Hardwood floors and New carpet in every room! Awesome backyard with full size shed and grill as well as a fire pit and orange & Mandarin trees!
Pets are welcome for an additional deposit. No attack breeds. Renters insurance is required to rent with our company. All utilities are the tenants responsibility. You must have an income of at least 2 1/2 times the rent with NO bankruptcies, and NO evictions. Please contact Barbara at 619-569-0615 for more information and to take your own personal tour of this great home. Have a great day

(RLNE4961403)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5570 Rab Street have any available units?
5570 Rab Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5570 Rab Street have?
Some of 5570 Rab Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5570 Rab Street currently offering any rent specials?
5570 Rab Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5570 Rab Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5570 Rab Street is pet friendly.
Does 5570 Rab Street offer parking?
Yes, 5570 Rab Street offers parking.
Does 5570 Rab Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5570 Rab Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5570 Rab Street have a pool?
No, 5570 Rab Street does not have a pool.
Does 5570 Rab Street have accessible units?
No, 5570 Rab Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5570 Rab Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5570 Rab Street does not have units with dishwashers.
