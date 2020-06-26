5570 Rab Street

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home in La Mesa with front and backyard! - Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home in La Mesa with front and backyard! This lovely home welcomes you with A open, airy kitchen which comes equipped with stainless steel Appliances and gas range. This home is beautifully lighted with ceiling lights and every room had a ceiling fan! Bonus room/converted garage with storage. Hardwood floors and New carpet in every room! Awesome backyard with full size shed and grill as well as a fire pit and orange & Mandarin trees!

Pets are welcome for an additional deposit. No attack breeds. Renters insurance is required to rent with our company. All utilities are the tenants responsibility. You must have an income of at least 2 1/2 times the rent with NO bankruptcies, and NO evictions. Please contact Barbara at 619-569-0615 for more information and to take your own personal tour of this great home. Have a great day



(RLNE4961403)