5353 Aztec Drive #10

Woodlands Tri-Level Condo - PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:



This Beautiful Tri-Level Condominium Home, located at 5353 Aztec Dr., #10, in The Woodlands community of the charming La Mesa, CA area. It's an ideal location that places you within close proximity to nearby Schools, Restaurants, Shopping Centers, Neighboring Aztec Park, Public Transportation, Freeway Access and much more. The designed layout gives this distinctive floor plan ease in accommodating any individual's lifestyle. The home offers comfort and convenience, a private patio and a two car attached garage with home access. Come home to 5353 Aztec Dr., #10, and see why this is the perfect place to call home.



RENTAL FEATURES:



- 2-Bedrooms 2-Bathrooms

- Recently replaced Carpet/Vinyl flooring throughout

- Stainless Steel Microwave, Stove/Oven and Dishwasher (No Refrigerator)

- New Window Coverings throughout

- Upstairs Private Balcony

- Downstairs Bedroom or Office

- High/Vaulted Ceilings Upstairs and Downstairs

- Fire Place in Living Room

- Dining Area with Ceiling Fan/Lighting

- Hallway (Walk-in) Linen Closet

- Central Heating & Air

- Private/Fenced Patio

- Washer & Dryer Hookups in Garage (shelving and sink)

- Two Car Attached Garage with Home Access



COMMUNITY FEATURES:



- Community Pool/Spa

- Weekly Landscape Services

- Weekly Waste Management Services



Basic Cable Included. Tenant Pays Water/Hot Water, SDGE/Electric, Additional Cable Services.

** NO SMOKING & NO PETS**



No Pets Allowed



