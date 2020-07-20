All apartments in La Mesa
Find more places like 5353 Aztec Drive #10.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Mesa, CA
/
5353 Aztec Drive #10
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:47 AM

5353 Aztec Drive #10

5353 Aztec Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5353 Aztec Drive, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cable included
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Woodlands Tri-Level Condo - PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:

This Beautiful Tri-Level Condominium Home, located at 5353 Aztec Dr., #10, in The Woodlands community of the charming La Mesa, CA area. It's an ideal location that places you within close proximity to nearby Schools, Restaurants, Shopping Centers, Neighboring Aztec Park, Public Transportation, Freeway Access and much more. The designed layout gives this distinctive floor plan ease in accommodating any individual's lifestyle. The home offers comfort and convenience, a private patio and a two car attached garage with home access. Come home to 5353 Aztec Dr., #10, and see why this is the perfect place to call home.

RENTAL FEATURES:

- 2-Bedrooms 2-Bathrooms
- Recently replaced Carpet/Vinyl flooring throughout
- Stainless Steel Microwave, Stove/Oven and Dishwasher (No Refrigerator)
- New Window Coverings throughout
- Upstairs Private Balcony
- Downstairs Bedroom or Office
- High/Vaulted Ceilings Upstairs and Downstairs
- Fire Place in Living Room
- Dining Area with Ceiling Fan/Lighting
- Hallway (Walk-in) Linen Closet
- Central Heating & Air
- Private/Fenced Patio
- Washer & Dryer Hookups in Garage (shelving and sink)
- Two Car Attached Garage with Home Access

COMMUNITY FEATURES:

- Community Pool/Spa
- Weekly Landscape Services
- Weekly Waste Management Services

Basic Cable Included. Tenant Pays Water/Hot Water, SDGE/Electric, Additional Cable Services.
** NO SMOKING & NO PETS**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2076871)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5353 Aztec Drive #10 have any available units?
5353 Aztec Drive #10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5353 Aztec Drive #10 have?
Some of 5353 Aztec Drive #10's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5353 Aztec Drive #10 currently offering any rent specials?
5353 Aztec Drive #10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5353 Aztec Drive #10 pet-friendly?
No, 5353 Aztec Drive #10 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mesa.
Does 5353 Aztec Drive #10 offer parking?
Yes, 5353 Aztec Drive #10 offers parking.
Does 5353 Aztec Drive #10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5353 Aztec Drive #10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5353 Aztec Drive #10 have a pool?
Yes, 5353 Aztec Drive #10 has a pool.
Does 5353 Aztec Drive #10 have accessible units?
No, 5353 Aztec Drive #10 does not have accessible units.
Does 5353 Aztec Drive #10 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5353 Aztec Drive #10 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct
La Mesa, CA 91941
Trolley Palm
4302 Palm Ave
La Mesa, CA 91941
Adagio
5427 Lake Murray Blvd
La Mesa, CA 91942
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Seta
7346 Parkway Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Elán Avante Apartment Homes
8515 Chloe Ave
La Mesa, CA 91942
Shasta Lane
5560 Shasta Ln
La Mesa, CA 91942
The Palms of La Mesa
7481 Mohawk St
La Mesa, CA 91942

Similar Pages

La Mesa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLa Mesa 2 Bedroom Apartments
La Mesa Dog Friendly ApartmentsLa Mesa Pet Friendly Apartments
La Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CA
El Cajon, CATemecula, CAPoway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Rancho San Diego, CARamona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CAFallbrook, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College