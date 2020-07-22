5068 Pine St

Amenities

dishwasher pool bbq/grill microwave furnished refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

With year-round sunshine, La Mesa is the perfect vacation spot to enjoy outdoor activities & local attractions! This 3 bed, 3 bath home offers multiple entertaining spaces with a spacious living room, outdoor entertainment space & a pool! Spend the day on the large turf area playing outdoor games, have a picnic or fire up the BBQ & enjoy a meal on the outdoor dining table. Head over to the side yard & take a dip in the pool. The home is fully furnished & equipped with household supplies, linens & towels. Neighborhoods: La Mesa