La Mesa, CA
5068 Pine St
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:20 AM

5068 Pine St

5068 Pine Street · No Longer Available
Location

5068 Pine Street, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
With year-round sunshine, La Mesa is the perfect vacation spot to enjoy outdoor activities & local attractions! This 3 bed, 3 bath home offers multiple entertaining spaces with a spacious living room, outdoor entertainment space & a pool! Spend the day on the large turf area playing outdoor games, have a picnic or fire up the BBQ & enjoy a meal on the outdoor dining table. Head over to the side yard & take a dip in the pool. The home is fully furnished & equipped with household supplies, linens & towels. Neighborhoods: La Mesa

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5068 Pine St have any available units?
5068 Pine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5068 Pine St have?
Some of 5068 Pine St's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5068 Pine St currently offering any rent specials?
5068 Pine St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5068 Pine St pet-friendly?
No, 5068 Pine St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mesa.
Does 5068 Pine St offer parking?
No, 5068 Pine St does not offer parking.
Does 5068 Pine St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5068 Pine St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5068 Pine St have a pool?
Yes, 5068 Pine St has a pool.
Does 5068 Pine St have accessible units?
No, 5068 Pine St does not have accessible units.
Does 5068 Pine St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5068 Pine St has units with dishwashers.
