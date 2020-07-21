4980 RANDLETT DR

Amenities
3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath House with Garage and Yard! - Come home to comfort! This three bedroom house has everything you could ask for! House boasts hardwood floors, large family room, fireplace, air conditioning, dishwasher, fenced yard and two car garage! Close to park, pool, La Mesa Village, and Grossmont Center. Short drive to downtown San Diego and the beaches! Available to View Now!
Please drive by and take a look then call AMI Property Management @ 619-697-2555
General Qualifications:
-Six Months Current Employment
-Six Months Rental History
-No Evictions
-Gross Income 2.5-3 times the Rent
DRE lic #01933756
(RLNE4988378)