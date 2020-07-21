4980 RANDLETT DR

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath House with Garage and Yard! - Come home to comfort! This three bedroom house has everything you could ask for! House boasts hardwood floors, large family room, fireplace, air conditioning, dishwasher, fenced yard and two car garage! Close to park, pool, La Mesa Village, and Grossmont Center. Short drive to downtown San Diego and the beaches! Available to View Now!



Please drive by and take a look then call AMI Property Management @ 619-697-2555



General Qualifications:

-Six Months Current Employment

-Six Months Rental History

-No Evictions

-Gross Income 2.5-3 times the Rent



DRE lic #01933756



(RLNE4988378)