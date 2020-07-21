All apartments in La Mesa
4980 RANDLETT DR
4980 RANDLETT DR

4980 Randlett Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4980 Randlett Drive, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath House with Garage and Yard! - Come home to comfort! This three bedroom house has everything you could ask for! House boasts hardwood floors, large family room, fireplace, air conditioning, dishwasher, fenced yard and two car garage! Close to park, pool, La Mesa Village, and Grossmont Center. Short drive to downtown San Diego and the beaches! Available to View Now!

Please drive by and take a look then call AMI Property Management @ 619-697-2555

General Qualifications:
-Six Months Current Employment
-Six Months Rental History
-No Evictions
-Gross Income 2.5-3 times the Rent

DRE lic #01933756

(RLNE4988378)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

