4844 Palm Avenue

Youll LOVE our newly renovated home! Our two bedroom, one bathroom apartment comfortably sleeps your party of six. Cook in the brand new kitchen or take a short walk to the Citys best restaurants and bars. Relax and watch Netflix on the large flat screen or take a bottle of wine outback and enjoy a small fire in our backyard oasis under the bamboo trees! (Can it get any better then that?!)



Sea world, Pacific Beach, Downtown San Diego and the Airport are all within a 15-20 min. drive



THE NEIGHBORHOOD



The Jewel of the Hills Our home is located in the heart of La Mesa. Steps from the best restaurants, bars and local shops that La Mesa has to offer. The Street is quite with plenty of parking for an extra car and the La Mesa train stop is right around the corner.



NEED A CAR?



We have multiple cars that we lease out to our guests! We can even have the car waiting for you at the airport. For more info. on my cars please send me a personal message.



Cars Available:



- 2006 Nissan Altima: $25 per day

- 2015 Chevy Camaro LT1 Convertible: $70 per day

- 2016 Maserati Ghibli: $124 per day