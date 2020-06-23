All apartments in La Mesa
Find more places like 4844 Palm Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Mesa, CA
/
4844 Palm Avenue
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

4844 Palm Avenue

4844 Palm Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4844 Palm Avenue, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Youll LOVE our newly renovated home! Our two bedroom, one bathroom apartment comfortably sleeps your party of six. Cook in the brand new kitchen or take a short walk to the Citys best restaurants and bars. Relax and watch Netflix on the large flat screen or take a bottle of wine outback and enjoy a small fire in our backyard oasis under the bamboo trees! (Can it get any better then that?!)

Sea world, Pacific Beach, Downtown San Diego and the Airport are all within a 15-20 min. drive

THE NEIGHBORHOOD

The Jewel of the Hills Our home is located in the heart of La Mesa. Steps from the best restaurants, bars and local shops that La Mesa has to offer. The Street is quite with plenty of parking for an extra car and the La Mesa train stop is right around the corner.

NEED A CAR?

We have multiple cars that we lease out to our guests! We can even have the car waiting for you at the airport. For more info. on my cars please send me a personal message.

Cars Available:

- 2006 Nissan Altima: $25 per day
- 2015 Chevy Camaro LT1 Convertible: $70 per day
- 2016 Maserati Ghibli: $124 per day

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4844 Palm Avenue have any available units?
4844 Palm Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
Is 4844 Palm Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4844 Palm Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4844 Palm Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4844 Palm Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mesa.
Does 4844 Palm Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4844 Palm Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4844 Palm Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4844 Palm Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4844 Palm Avenue have a pool?
No, 4844 Palm Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4844 Palm Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4844 Palm Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4844 Palm Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4844 Palm Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4844 Palm Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4844 Palm Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct
La Mesa, CA 91941
Trolley Palm
4302 Palm Ave
La Mesa, CA 91941
Cove La Mesa
7400 Parkway Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Seta
7346 Parkway Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Shasta Lane
5560 Shasta Ln
La Mesa, CA 91942
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy
La Mesa, CA 91942
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
The Palms of La Mesa
7481 Mohawk St
La Mesa, CA 91942

Similar Pages

La Mesa 1 BedroomsLa Mesa 2 Bedrooms
La Mesa Apartments with BalconyLa Mesa Pet Friendly Places
La Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CA
Murrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Solana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College