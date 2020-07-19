All apartments in La Mesa
Last updated May 1 2019 at 8:43 AM

4710 70th St

4710 70th Street
Location

4710 70th Street, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Description

2 Bedroom Home in La Mesa with Additional Bonus Room and Storage Space! 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home in La Mesa features beautiful hard wood floors, dual pane windows and a large, bright and open living room. The kitchen includes refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher, all in as is condition. There is a private, secure enclosed patio and fully fenced yard with fruit trees. The converted garage provides an enormous amount of storage, large laundry room and a bonus room perfect for an at home office or exercise room. This property is on a great corner lot with plenty of street parking. Easy access to SDSU, Interstate 8, Mission Valley and more! No pets are allowed at the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4710 70th St have any available units?
4710 70th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4710 70th St have?
Some of 4710 70th St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4710 70th St currently offering any rent specials?
4710 70th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4710 70th St pet-friendly?
No, 4710 70th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mesa.
Does 4710 70th St offer parking?
Yes, 4710 70th St offers parking.
Does 4710 70th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4710 70th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4710 70th St have a pool?
No, 4710 70th St does not have a pool.
Does 4710 70th St have accessible units?
No, 4710 70th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4710 70th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4710 70th St has units with dishwashers.
