4710 70th St

2 Bedroom Home in La Mesa with Additional Bonus Room and Storage Space! 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home in La Mesa features beautiful hard wood floors, dual pane windows and a large, bright and open living room. The kitchen includes refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher, all in as is condition. There is a private, secure enclosed patio and fully fenced yard with fruit trees. The converted garage provides an enormous amount of storage, large laundry room and a bonus room perfect for an at home office or exercise room. This property is on a great corner lot with plenty of street parking. Easy access to SDSU, Interstate 8, Mission Valley and more! No pets are allowed at the property.