4701 Date Avenue #307

Spacious Unit in Downtown La Mesa - This 1267 square foot condo is located at the highly desired La Mesa Village Plaza. Located right in the heart of downtown La Mesa, you can walk to your favorite restaurants and shops.



This 2bedroom/2bathroom is a highly desired end unit with abundant space, extra porch off the living room, and natural light. The unit includes a master suite with a private bathroom and double sinks, lots of closet space, and access to the large patio. Enjoy an open floor plan from a kitchen with a breakfast nook leading into the bright living room with a gas fireplace that opens up to a private patio. You can enjoy central A/C and Heat and your own Washer and Dryer with room for storage and supplies. An inviting Jacuzzi and BBQ's are available for building residents. You can feel secure with secured access entry and assigned gated garage parking below the complex.



Rent includes HOA fees, water, sewer, trash, and cable. Truly a must-see!



SORRY! NO SMOKING, NO PETS



Monthly rent is $2,250.00

Security deposit : $2,200.00

One year lease



PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING!



Visit this and our other available rentals at www.helmmangement.com



