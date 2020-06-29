All apartments in La Mesa
4629 71st Street

4629 71st Street
Location

4629 71st Street, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
La Mesa, 4629 71st St, Wood Floors, Lg Fenced Yard, Garage! - Welcome home to this charming single level home. Living room has wood floors. Dining room has wood floors and a ceiling fan with a light fixture. Kitchen has ceramic tile floors and a breakfast bar. Family room has a ceiling fan with a light fixture. Bedroom #1 has a ceiling fan with a light fixture and mirrored wardrobe doors. Hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has a ceiling fan with a light fixture and a walk-in shower. Large fenced rear yard with its covered patio is perfect for entertaining family and friends or just relaxing at the end of your day.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3565441)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4629 71st Street have any available units?
4629 71st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4629 71st Street have?
Some of 4629 71st Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4629 71st Street currently offering any rent specials?
4629 71st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4629 71st Street pet-friendly?
No, 4629 71st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mesa.
Does 4629 71st Street offer parking?
Yes, 4629 71st Street offers parking.
Does 4629 71st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4629 71st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4629 71st Street have a pool?
No, 4629 71st Street does not have a pool.
Does 4629 71st Street have accessible units?
No, 4629 71st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4629 71st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4629 71st Street has units with dishwashers.
