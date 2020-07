Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House - This is a must see! Located in beautiful La Mesa this house is definitely one of a kind. Large back yard surrounded by great landscaping, Attached Garage, Hardwood Flooring in the Living Room and Dinning Room area, Ceiling Fans in every room, Gas Stove, A/C unit and much more! Call for a tour today!



(RLNE5763375)