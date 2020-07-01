4475 Dale Avenue #110

Amenities
Spacious 2 Bedroom Apartment in La Mesa with Private Patio/Community Pool & Jacuzzi - This 2 bedroom is located in the heart of La Mesa located close to the downtown village with its many fine restaurants and boutiques. This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath apartment has real parquet wood floors, granite countertops, ceiling fans and a private partially covered patio. Both bedrooms are spacious with carpet and ceiling fans. The master bedroom features an attached half bathroom and a walk-in closet. There is a community pool/hot tub and bbq area. On-site laundry room for your convenience. Only a few minute drive to Highways 8 and 94. Apartment comes with two off street parking spaces (1 covered and 1 uncovered). Water and trash are included. Tenant is responsible for gas and electric. No smoking. One year lease.
Tranquility Property Management requirements for application approval:
1) FICO Score:
680 or above = standard deposit
600 - 679 = deposit + half
2) Income:
Must be 3 times the rent amount; legal and verifiable.
If income is not 3 times, you must meet the debt to income ratio below.
Debt to income ratio:
Under 38% = standard deposit
38.1% - 42% = deposit + half
42.1% - 44% = double deposit
3) Proof of renters insurance
4) No co-signers
5) All occupants who will reside in the unit must physically tour the property
prior to application being processed.
The following may be grounds for automatic denial of application:
Evictions
Non-discharged bankruptcies (within the last 24 months)
Foreclosures (within the last 12 months)
Failure to submit all relevant documents with application
Current delinquent accounts
WWW.TRANQUILITYSANDIEGO.COM
Equal Housing Opportunity
CalBRE License #02022468
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5244300)