Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:47 AM

4475 Dale Avenue #110

4475 Dale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4475 Dale Avenue, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Spacious 2 Bedroom Apartment in La Mesa with Private Patio/Community Pool & Jacuzzi - This 2 bedroom is located in the heart of La Mesa located close to the downtown village with its many fine restaurants and boutiques. This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath apartment has real parquet wood floors, granite countertops, ceiling fans and a private partially covered patio. Both bedrooms are spacious with carpet and ceiling fans. The master bedroom features an attached half bathroom and a walk-in closet. There is a community pool/hot tub and bbq area. On-site laundry room for your convenience. Only a few minute drive to Highways 8 and 94. Apartment comes with two off street parking spaces (1 covered and 1 uncovered). Water and trash are included. Tenant is responsible for gas and electric. No smoking. One year lease.

Tranquility Property Management requirements for application approval:

1) FICO Score:
680 or above = standard deposit
600 - 679 = deposit + half
2) Income:
Must be 3 times the rent amount; legal and verifiable.
If income is not 3 times, you must meet the debt to income ratio below.
Debt to income ratio:
Under 38% = standard deposit
38.1% - 42% = deposit + half
42.1% - 44% = double deposit
3) Proof of renters insurance
4) No co-signers
5) All occupants who will reside in the unit must physically tour the property
prior to application being processed.

The following may be grounds for automatic denial of application:
Evictions
Non-discharged bankruptcies (within the last 24 months)
Foreclosures (within the last 12 months)
Failure to submit all relevant documents with application
Current delinquent accounts

WWW.TRANQUILITYSANDIEGO.COM
Equal Housing Opportunity
CalBRE License #02022468

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5244300)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4475 Dale Avenue #110 have any available units?
4475 Dale Avenue #110 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4475 Dale Avenue #110 have?
Some of 4475 Dale Avenue #110's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4475 Dale Avenue #110 currently offering any rent specials?
4475 Dale Avenue #110 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4475 Dale Avenue #110 pet-friendly?
No, 4475 Dale Avenue #110 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mesa.
Does 4475 Dale Avenue #110 offer parking?
Yes, 4475 Dale Avenue #110 offers parking.
Does 4475 Dale Avenue #110 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4475 Dale Avenue #110 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4475 Dale Avenue #110 have a pool?
Yes, 4475 Dale Avenue #110 has a pool.
Does 4475 Dale Avenue #110 have accessible units?
No, 4475 Dale Avenue #110 does not have accessible units.
Does 4475 Dale Avenue #110 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4475 Dale Avenue #110 has units with dishwashers.

