4424 Rosebud Lane

6 on Rose, La Mesa's premier low rise garden complex! Six fully renovated apartments with new kitchens, bathrooms, new flooring with the addition of all New Stainless Steel Appliances (dishwasher, stove & fridge), New Full Size Washer & Dryer, Closet organizers, Central Air Conditioning and Private Yards make this one of a kind. Tired of run down or large rental complexes with too many neighbors or tenants above you? Tired of shared laundry? Too hot with no AC? Looking for something you can call home, this is it! Located on a quiet family friendly street and walking distance to the revitalized La Mesa Village, which offers an abundance of shopping dining and groceries, freeway access and award winning schools just might make this the place you've been looking for. Bath, Tandem Parking

Tenant pays for utilities, including trash, water, and sewer.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.