All apartments in La Mesa
Find more places like 4424 Rosebud Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Mesa, CA
/
4424 Rosebud Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4424 Rosebud Lane

4424 Rosebud Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4424 Rosebud Ln, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
6 on Rose, La Mesa's premier low rise garden complex! Six fully renovated apartments with new kitchens, bathrooms, new flooring with the addition of all New Stainless Steel Appliances (dishwasher, stove & fridge), New Full Size Washer & Dryer, Closet organizers, Central Air Conditioning and Private Yards make this one of a kind. Tired of run down or large rental complexes with too many neighbors or tenants above you? Tired of shared laundry? Too hot with no AC? Looking for something you can call home, this is it! Located on a quiet family friendly street and walking distance to the revitalized La Mesa Village, which offers an abundance of shopping dining and groceries, freeway access and award winning schools just might make this the place you've been looking for. Bath, Tandem Parking
Tenant pays for utilities, including trash, water, and sewer.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4424 Rosebud Lane have any available units?
4424 Rosebud Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4424 Rosebud Lane have?
Some of 4424 Rosebud Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4424 Rosebud Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4424 Rosebud Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4424 Rosebud Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4424 Rosebud Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mesa.
Does 4424 Rosebud Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4424 Rosebud Lane offers parking.
Does 4424 Rosebud Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4424 Rosebud Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4424 Rosebud Lane have a pool?
No, 4424 Rosebud Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4424 Rosebud Lane have accessible units?
No, 4424 Rosebud Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4424 Rosebud Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4424 Rosebud Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct
La Mesa, CA 91941
Elán Mesa Lofts
7491 Collins Avenue
La Mesa, CA 91942
Adagio
5427 Lake Murray Blvd
La Mesa, CA 91942
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Elán Avante Apartment Homes
8515 Chloe Ave
La Mesa, CA 91942
Shasta Lane
5560 Shasta Ln
La Mesa, CA 91942
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy
La Mesa, CA 91942
The Palms of La Mesa
7481 Mohawk St
La Mesa, CA 91942

Similar Pages

La Mesa 1 BedroomsLa Mesa 2 Bedrooms
La Mesa Dog Friendly ApartmentsLa Mesa Pet Friendly Places
La Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CA
El Cajon, CATemecula, CAPoway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Rancho San Diego, CARamona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CAFallbrook, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College