Last updated August 12 2019 at 9:26 PM

4314 Harvard Avenue

4314 Harvard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4314 Harvard Avenue, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath house with 1 car garage in the La Mesa area. Clean and ready to move-in. New carpet in the living & dining rooms. Original hardwood floors in the bedrooms. Newer paint throughout. Wall A/C units in the living room and one bedroom. Washer/Dryer hook-ups in the garage. Extra large backyard area. Tenant pays all utilities. 820 square feet. $1900 deposit. Pets Ok with extra $500 deposit. No doberman, pit bull or rottweiler breeds allowed. 1 year lease required. Available now.

**Qualifications**
$3800.00 minimum monthly income combined between adults (income after taxes and deductions). 650+ minimum credit score. 3 years rental history with positive references. Section 8 OK, but must meet qualifications except income requirement.

**Viewing Instructions**
Text or call our office to request an appointment to view inside. You can also visit our website at www.619rentals.com to schedule a showing.

Chris Bump
Property Manager / Broker
Property Management Executives
(619) 797-1470
www.619Rentals.com
4901 70th Street
San Diego, CA 92115
CalBRE License # 01521684

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,900, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4314 Harvard Avenue have any available units?
4314 Harvard Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4314 Harvard Avenue have?
Some of 4314 Harvard Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4314 Harvard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4314 Harvard Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4314 Harvard Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4314 Harvard Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4314 Harvard Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4314 Harvard Avenue offers parking.
Does 4314 Harvard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4314 Harvard Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4314 Harvard Avenue have a pool?
No, 4314 Harvard Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4314 Harvard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4314 Harvard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4314 Harvard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4314 Harvard Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
