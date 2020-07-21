4314 Harvard Avenue

Amenities
Nice 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath house with 1 car garage in the La Mesa area. Clean and ready to move-in. New carpet in the living & dining rooms. Original hardwood floors in the bedrooms. Newer paint throughout. Wall A/C units in the living room and one bedroom. Washer/Dryer hook-ups in the garage. Extra large backyard area. Tenant pays all utilities. 820 square feet. $1900 deposit. Pets Ok with extra $500 deposit. No doberman, pit bull or rottweiler breeds allowed. 1 year lease required. Available now.
**Qualifications**
$3800.00 minimum monthly income combined between adults (income after taxes and deductions). 650+ minimum credit score. 3 years rental history with positive references. Section 8 OK, but must meet qualifications except income requirement.
**Viewing Instructions**
Text or call our office to request an appointment to view inside. You can also visit our website at www.619rentals.com to schedule a showing.
Chris Bump
Property Manager / Broker
Property Management Executives
(619) 797-1470
www.619Rentals.com
4901 70th Street
San Diego, CA 92115
CalBRE License # 01521684
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,900, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.