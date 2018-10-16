All apartments in La Mesa
Last updated November 20 2019 at 12:24 AM

4028 Yale Avenue

4028 Yale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4028 Yale Avenue, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Located on the hill above Helix High School, this gorgeous 3br 3ba home will be move in ready late November! Boasting an open layout with plenty of windows to allow natural light to flood the home, this one is going to be hard to beat. The kitchen features granite counters, updated cabinets, all appliances included and a great view of La Mesa. Off the dining room sits a large balcony that gives you an even better view! For your comfort the home comes with central heat & AC - don't be afraid of the high SDGE bills, this house comes with a full solar system to keep your utility bills at bay! The bottom floor of the home comes with a large family room with access to a private yard. The attached 2 car garage not only comes with a washer & dryer but extra storage too! Although the home's address is on Yale St., your access will be from above on Orien Ave. With all this home has to offer, it won't be available long - call us TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4028 Yale Avenue have any available units?
4028 Yale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4028 Yale Avenue have?
Some of 4028 Yale Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4028 Yale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4028 Yale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4028 Yale Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4028 Yale Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4028 Yale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4028 Yale Avenue offers parking.
Does 4028 Yale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4028 Yale Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4028 Yale Avenue have a pool?
No, 4028 Yale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4028 Yale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4028 Yale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4028 Yale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4028 Yale Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

