4028 Yale Avenue

Located on the hill above Helix High School, this gorgeous 3br 3ba home will be move in ready late November! Boasting an open layout with plenty of windows to allow natural light to flood the home, this one is going to be hard to beat. The kitchen features granite counters, updated cabinets, all appliances included and a great view of La Mesa. Off the dining room sits a large balcony that gives you an even better view! For your comfort the home comes with central heat & AC - don't be afraid of the high SDGE bills, this house comes with a full solar system to keep your utility bills at bay! The bottom floor of the home comes with a large family room with access to a private yard. The attached 2 car garage not only comes with a washer & dryer but extra storage too! Although the home's address is on Yale St., your access will be from above on Orien Ave. With all this home has to offer, it won't be available long - call us TODAY!