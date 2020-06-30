All apartments in La Mesa
3998 Massachusetts Ave.

3998 Massachusetts Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3998 Massachusetts Avenue, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Bright 3 Bedroom with New Baths - This bright three bedroom has just been refreshed with new kitchen countertops, new kitchen and bathroom floors, new paint, and the wood floors in the living and dining space and bedrooms has been refinished. An additional bathroom has been added and all of the bathroom fixtures are new. Includes in-home washer and dryer. A new privacy fence has been installed, providing a roomy yard. Detached garage.
Available for a 1-year lease.
$2,460 security deposit.
Requires 695 FICO score and 2.75 times monthly rent in income to qualify.
Tenant(s) must carry renters insurance.
One small pet considered with additional $350 pet deposit.
Shelley Ehrman, Broker Associate 858-722-7099
Alberts and Associates, Inc. Cal DRE 01989966.

(RLNE5348557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3998 Massachusetts Ave. have any available units?
3998 Massachusetts Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3998 Massachusetts Ave. have?
Some of 3998 Massachusetts Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3998 Massachusetts Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3998 Massachusetts Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3998 Massachusetts Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3998 Massachusetts Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 3998 Massachusetts Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 3998 Massachusetts Ave. offers parking.
Does 3998 Massachusetts Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3998 Massachusetts Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3998 Massachusetts Ave. have a pool?
No, 3998 Massachusetts Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3998 Massachusetts Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3998 Massachusetts Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3998 Massachusetts Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3998 Massachusetts Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

