3998 Massachusetts Ave.

Bright 3 Bedroom with New Baths - This bright three bedroom has just been refreshed with new kitchen countertops, new kitchen and bathroom floors, new paint, and the wood floors in the living and dining space and bedrooms has been refinished. An additional bathroom has been added and all of the bathroom fixtures are new. Includes in-home washer and dryer. A new privacy fence has been installed, providing a roomy yard. Detached garage.

Available for a 1-year lease.

$2,460 security deposit.

Requires 695 FICO score and 2.75 times monthly rent in income to qualify.

Tenant(s) must carry renters insurance.

One small pet considered with additional $350 pet deposit.

Shelley Ehrman, Broker Associate 858-722-7099

Alberts and Associates, Inc. Cal DRE 01989966.



(RLNE5348557)