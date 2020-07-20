3860-1 Paula Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

La Mesa, 3860 Paula St, Wood Floors, Ceiling Fans, Quartz Counters! - Welcome home to this beautiful single level attached home. Conveniently located near shopping, schools, community park and access to the 94 freeway. Living room has wood floors, crown molding, ceiling fan with a light fixture and a wall AC in as-is condition. Dining room has ceramic tile floors and crown molding. Kitchen has ceramic tile floors, quartz counters, ceiling fan with a light fixture and stainless steel appliances. Hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a tub/shower combo. All three bedrooms have wood floors and crown molding. Garage and rear yard are not included.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



(RLNE4764563)