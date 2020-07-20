All apartments in La Mesa

La Mesa, CA
3860-1 Paula Street
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

3860-1 Paula Street

3860 Paula St · No Longer Available
Location

3860 Paula St, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
La Mesa, 3860 Paula St, Wood Floors, Ceiling Fans, Quartz Counters! - Welcome home to this beautiful single level attached home. Conveniently located near shopping, schools, community park and access to the 94 freeway. Living room has wood floors, crown molding, ceiling fan with a light fixture and a wall AC in as-is condition. Dining room has ceramic tile floors and crown molding. Kitchen has ceramic tile floors, quartz counters, ceiling fan with a light fixture and stainless steel appliances. Hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a tub/shower combo. All three bedrooms have wood floors and crown molding. Garage and rear yard are not included.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

(RLNE4764563)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3860-1 Paula Street have any available units?
3860-1 Paula Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3860-1 Paula Street have?
Some of 3860-1 Paula Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3860-1 Paula Street currently offering any rent specials?
3860-1 Paula Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3860-1 Paula Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3860-1 Paula Street is pet friendly.
Does 3860-1 Paula Street offer parking?
Yes, 3860-1 Paula Street offers parking.
Does 3860-1 Paula Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3860-1 Paula Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3860-1 Paula Street have a pool?
No, 3860-1 Paula Street does not have a pool.
Does 3860-1 Paula Street have accessible units?
No, 3860-1 Paula Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3860-1 Paula Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3860-1 Paula Street does not have units with dishwashers.
