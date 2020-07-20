991 S. Idaho Street #112

Amenities

NEWLY REMODELLED TWO BEDROOM CONDO--READY NOW--CONTACT US TODAY!! - This up-to-date unit features a beautifully remodeled kitchen, new bathroom cabinets, countertops, and brand new flooring throughout. There are Two (2) Master bedrooms with large closets and Two (2) Bathrooms. Large garage with plenty of storage space. Central A/C. Water, Gas & Trash Paid. No Pets.



**MOVE-IN SPECIAL- 1/2 OFF THE 1st MONTH'S RENT!



Please note that you will need to fill-out an application and a credit check fee applies. Basic Requirements: Gross income needs to be 3x the amount of the rent, good rental and credit history. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirement (requirements apply). If you are interested in renting or seeing this unit, please contact:



Safeguard Equities Inc.

14316 Bellflower Blvd.

Bellflower, CA 90706

(562) 920-7851 / www.seipm.com



No Pets Allowed



