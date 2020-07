810 W Lambert Road

Amenities

garage pool hot tub media room

WELCOME TO THIS GORGEOUS WELL MAINTAINED END UNIT TOWNHOUSE IN LA HABRA.

2 BED, 1.5 BATH, ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE WITH EXTRA SPACE(ABOUT 200 SQ FT) BEHIND IT, AND LOTS OF STORAGE.

A COZY LIVING AREA WITH AN ABUNDANCE OF NATURAL LIGHT AND FRESH AIR.

LOCATED IN THE HIGHLY DESIRABLE COMMUNITY OF LAKE VIEW TOWNHOMES WITH AMENITIES(POOL AND SPA,ETC) AND CONVENIENTLY NEXT TO VISTA GRANDE PARK, SHOPPING CENTER, RESTAURANTS, THEATERS, GOLF FACILITIES, AND MORE.



TAKE THIS GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO HAVE YOUR OWN SWEET HOME!



MUST SEE!!!!!