All apartments in La Habra
Find more places like 731 Stone Harbor Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Habra, CA
/
731 Stone Harbor Circle
Last updated June 8 2019 at 3:59 AM

731 Stone Harbor Circle

731 Stone Harbor Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Habra
See all
La Habra City
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

731 Stone Harbor Circle, La Habra, CA 90631
La Habra City

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
guest parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
microwave
oven
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Two bedroom two bath end unit in the quiet Stone Harbor condominium development. Large private fenced backyard, attached garage with automatic opener and additional assigned parking space, central air conditioning and heat, washer/dryer hookups, community pool, and ample visitor parking located directly next to the condo. The residence has a new stainless steel gas oven and microwave, brand new carpet, and freshly painted two tone walls and ceilings. Rent includes HOA and trash.

RENTAL CRITERIA: 600+ credit scores, household income of 3x the rent, no pets, no smoking, no past evictions.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 731 Stone Harbor Circle have any available units?
731 Stone Harbor Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra, CA.
What amenities does 731 Stone Harbor Circle have?
Some of 731 Stone Harbor Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 731 Stone Harbor Circle currently offering any rent specials?
731 Stone Harbor Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 731 Stone Harbor Circle pet-friendly?
No, 731 Stone Harbor Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Habra.
Does 731 Stone Harbor Circle offer parking?
Yes, 731 Stone Harbor Circle offers parking.
Does 731 Stone Harbor Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 731 Stone Harbor Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 731 Stone Harbor Circle have a pool?
Yes, 731 Stone Harbor Circle has a pool.
Does 731 Stone Harbor Circle have accessible units?
No, 731 Stone Harbor Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 731 Stone Harbor Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 731 Stone Harbor Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 731 Stone Harbor Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 731 Stone Harbor Circle has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Find a Sublet
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd
La Habra, CA 90631
The Heights
450 North Walnut Street
La Habra, CA 90631
Vista Ridge
300 South Monte Vista Street
La Habra, CA 90631
La Habra Woods Apartments
701 W Imperial Hwy
La Habra, CA 90631
Monterra Springs
861 Glencliff St
La Habra, CA 90631

Similar Pages

La Habra 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLa Habra 2 Bedroom Apartments
La Habra Apartments with BalconiesLa Habra Apartments with Parking
La Habra Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CACulver City, CA
Fountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

La Habra City
Lowell

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles