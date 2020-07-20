731 Stone Harbor Circle

Amenities

Two bedroom two bath end unit in the quiet Stone Harbor condominium development. Large private fenced backyard, attached garage with automatic opener and additional assigned parking space, central air conditioning and heat, washer/dryer hookups, community pool, and ample visitor parking located directly next to the condo. The residence has a new stainless steel gas oven and microwave, brand new carpet, and freshly painted two tone walls and ceilings. Rent includes HOA and trash.



RENTAL CRITERIA: 600+ credit scores, household income of 3x the rent, no pets, no smoking, no past evictions.

