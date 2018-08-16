All apartments in La Habra
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

540 La Presa Dr

540 La Presa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

540 La Presa Drive, La Habra, CA 90631
La Habra City

Amenities

Coming Soon: Single Story 3Bd 2Ba w/ Remodeled Kitchen in La Habra! - You must see this beautiful single story 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the hills of La Habra! Completely remodeled kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and bar seating! Open flow into the dining room and living room, is perfect for entertaining. Master retreat with ensuite bathroom! Backyard includes a covered patio and plenty of grass area. Attached 2 car garage. Minutes away from great schools, shopping, dining and entertainment! Won't last long! Apply TODAY!

Sorry, NO PETS.

For showings please contact: Nick at showings2@RPMcoast.com or 714-248-5207

APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com
$49 application fee per person. Incomplete applications will not be considered.
$225 move in/move out inspection fee.
For additional info please contact- Caitlin@RpmCoast.com or Showings2@RpmCoast.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5183882)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 540 La Presa Dr have any available units?
540 La Presa Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra, CA.
What amenities does 540 La Presa Dr have?
Some of 540 La Presa Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 540 La Presa Dr currently offering any rent specials?
540 La Presa Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 540 La Presa Dr pet-friendly?
No, 540 La Presa Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Habra.
Does 540 La Presa Dr offer parking?
Yes, 540 La Presa Dr offers parking.
Does 540 La Presa Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 540 La Presa Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 540 La Presa Dr have a pool?
No, 540 La Presa Dr does not have a pool.
Does 540 La Presa Dr have accessible units?
No, 540 La Presa Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 540 La Presa Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 540 La Presa Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 540 La Presa Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 540 La Presa Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

