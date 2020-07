Amenities

in unit laundry pool ceiling fan fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Family home ready for lease, family room, brick fireplace, 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, great kitchen with all appliances included, carpet throughout house, ceiling fans and central heating and Air. Tankless water heater, eat in kitchen, washer and Dryer included, in Lowell School District, and to top it off swimming pool in the backyard.