Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Welcome Home! This lovely home is located in a very nice neighborhood in La Habra. It features 3 nice size bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Both bathrooms are updated and the kitchen is as well! This home has updated windows and a newer HVAC system to keep you just the right temperature. Adjacent to the kitchen is the inside laundry room! It also features a living room, family room and dining room!