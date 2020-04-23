All apartments in La Habra
Find more places like 2140 E Lambert Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Habra, CA
/
2140 E Lambert Road
Last updated May 31 2020 at 7:55 AM

2140 E Lambert Road

2140 East Lambert Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Habra
See all
La Habra City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2140 East Lambert Road, La Habra, CA 90631
La Habra City

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Highly desirable upstairs apartment with no one above or below you and your own stairway with no one on 3 sides. Fantastic price in today's market. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. Huge kitchen. Freshly painted. Mixture of wood, tile & new carpet. Updated dual pane windows. 1 wall air conditioner. Small balcony/deck off front door. 1 assigned carport. Community laundry. Sown by appointment only to those who have completed an online application. Must be currently employed. Must have reserves. Please include your email address and any information you'd like to include about yourself and those living there. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. MUST NOT BE UNEMPLOYED OR FURLOUGHED. MUST HAVE RESERVES. SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY TO THOSE WHO HAVE COMPLETED AN ONLINE APPLICATION.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2140 E Lambert Road have any available units?
2140 E Lambert Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra, CA.
What amenities does 2140 E Lambert Road have?
Some of 2140 E Lambert Road's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2140 E Lambert Road currently offering any rent specials?
2140 E Lambert Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2140 E Lambert Road pet-friendly?
No, 2140 E Lambert Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Habra.
Does 2140 E Lambert Road offer parking?
Yes, 2140 E Lambert Road offers parking.
Does 2140 E Lambert Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2140 E Lambert Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2140 E Lambert Road have a pool?
No, 2140 E Lambert Road does not have a pool.
Does 2140 E Lambert Road have accessible units?
No, 2140 E Lambert Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2140 E Lambert Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2140 E Lambert Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2140 E Lambert Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2140 E Lambert Road has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Ridge
300 South Monte Vista Street
La Habra, CA 90631
La Habra Woods Apartments
701 W Imperial Hwy
La Habra, CA 90631
Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd
La Habra, CA 90631
Casa Madrid Apartment Homes
1301 Las Riendas Dr
La Habra, CA 92835
Monterra Springs
861 Glencliff St
La Habra, CA 90631
The Heights
450 North Walnut Street
La Habra, CA 90631

Similar Pages

La Habra 1 BedroomsLa Habra 2 Bedrooms
La Habra Apartments with BalconyLa Habra Apartments with Parking
La Habra Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA
Brea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

La Habra City
Lowell

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles