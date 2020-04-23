2140 E Lambert Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Highly desirable upstairs apartment with no one above or below you and your own stairway with no one on 3 sides. Fantastic price in today's market. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. Huge kitchen. Freshly painted. Mixture of wood, tile & new carpet. Updated dual pane windows. 1 wall air conditioner. Small balcony/deck off front door. 1 assigned carport. Community laundry. Sown by appointment only to those who have completed an online application. Must be currently employed. Must have reserves. Please include your email address and any information you'd like to include about yourself and those living there. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. MUST NOT BE UNEMPLOYED OR FURLOUGHED. MUST HAVE RESERVES. SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY TO THOSE WHO HAVE COMPLETED AN ONLINE APPLICATION.