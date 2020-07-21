1813 Sonata Street

Amenities

patio / balcony new construction walk in closets refrigerator

Brand New PORTOLA WALK Model Home Built in 2019 by OLSON HOMES waits for a New Family to Move In. This Energy-Efficient Home is an END Unit with 3 Bedroom and 2.5 Bath, Spacious Living Room with Recessed Lighting Throughout, New Gourmet Kitchen with Convenient Walk-in Pantry, Center Island with Quartz Countertops, Backflush with Subway Tiles, New Refrigerator. Spacious Balcony for Entertaining. Master Suite has a Large Walk-In Closet and Double Sink Bathroom with Designed Tile Flooring (Hand Selected Designer finishes). Very Convenient Location close to COSTCO, SAMS CLUB, TRADER JOES, LOWES, Markets, Restaurants minutes away. RENT INCLUDES WATER AND TRASH. MUST SEE!!!