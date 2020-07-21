All apartments in La Habra
1813 Sonata Street
1813 Sonata Street

1813 Sonata St · No Longer Available
Location

1813 Sonata St, La Habra, CA 90631
Lowell

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
new construction
Brand New PORTOLA WALK Model Home Built in 2019 by OLSON HOMES waits for a New Family to Move In. This Energy-Efficient Home is an END Unit with 3 Bedroom and 2.5 Bath, Spacious Living Room with Recessed Lighting Throughout, New Gourmet Kitchen with Convenient Walk-in Pantry, Center Island with Quartz Countertops, Backflush with Subway Tiles, New Refrigerator. Spacious Balcony for Entertaining. Master Suite has a Large Walk-In Closet and Double Sink Bathroom with Designed Tile Flooring (Hand Selected Designer finishes). Very Convenient Location close to COSTCO, SAMS CLUB, TRADER JOES, LOWES, Markets, Restaurants minutes away. RENT INCLUDES WATER AND TRASH. MUST SEE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1813 Sonata Street have any available units?
1813 Sonata Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra, CA.
What amenities does 1813 Sonata Street have?
Some of 1813 Sonata Street's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1813 Sonata Street currently offering any rent specials?
1813 Sonata Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1813 Sonata Street pet-friendly?
No, 1813 Sonata Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Habra.
Does 1813 Sonata Street offer parking?
No, 1813 Sonata Street does not offer parking.
Does 1813 Sonata Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1813 Sonata Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1813 Sonata Street have a pool?
No, 1813 Sonata Street does not have a pool.
Does 1813 Sonata Street have accessible units?
No, 1813 Sonata Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1813 Sonata Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1813 Sonata Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1813 Sonata Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1813 Sonata Street does not have units with air conditioning.
