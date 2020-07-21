1330 Ditwood Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

CALL FOR APPOINTMENT AT 5 6 2 - 9 2 3 - 1 3 2 0. This single family home is beautiful in and out close to shopping and schools. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage w Electric Garage Door Opener. Central AC and heat, New Kitchen, New Bathrooms, All New Windows, New Roof, Carpet in bedrooms, Laminate flooring throughout remainder of house, Decorative fireplace, Ceiling fans in bedrooms and kitchen, Washer and dryer hookups in garage, New blinds all windows, Lawn Sprinkler System, Gardening included in rent, New dishwasher is included but can be removed if you have your own. CALL FOR APPOINTMENT AT 5 6 2 - 9 2 3 - 1 3 2 0