1239 E Whittier Boulevard

You must come see this amazing La Habra Home! You will not find a home with this much space for this price! Featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a spacious living room, a large dining area, a huge kitchen with a breakfast counter and plenty of cabinet & counter space, and a large master suite with an attached bathroom and a Balcony! Other features include Central AC/Heat, new wood laminate floors, new interior paint, a living room fireplace and attached 2 car garage! This home has so much to offer! The neighborhood is beautiful and there are many amenities nearby including Parks and Schools. Thank you so much for viewing this home!