1239 E Whittier Boulevard
Last updated September 26 2019 at 3:25 AM

1239 E Whittier Boulevard

1239 E Whittier Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

1239 E Whittier Blvd, La Habra, CA 90631
Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You must come see this amazing La Habra Home! You will not find a home with this much space for this price! Featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a spacious living room, a large dining area, a huge kitchen with a breakfast counter and plenty of cabinet & counter space, and a large master suite with an attached bathroom and a Balcony! Other features include Central AC/Heat, new wood laminate floors, new interior paint, a living room fireplace and attached 2 car garage! This home has so much to offer! The neighborhood is beautiful and there are many amenities nearby including Parks and Schools. Thank you so much for viewing this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1239 E Whittier Boulevard have any available units?
1239 E Whittier Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra, CA.
What amenities does 1239 E Whittier Boulevard have?
Some of 1239 E Whittier Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1239 E Whittier Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1239 E Whittier Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1239 E Whittier Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1239 E Whittier Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Habra.
Does 1239 E Whittier Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1239 E Whittier Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1239 E Whittier Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1239 E Whittier Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1239 E Whittier Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1239 E Whittier Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1239 E Whittier Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1239 E Whittier Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1239 E Whittier Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1239 E Whittier Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1239 E Whittier Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1239 E Whittier Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
