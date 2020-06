Amenities

garage pool hot tub

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Located in the desirable quiet community of "Fashion Heights" in great area of La Habra near super good shopping and dining. This second story single story condo is being freshly painted and professionally cleaned as of now. One of the bedrooms has a bathroom attached. Small community is quiet with sparkling pool and spa. Unit has a 2 car detached garage. Seller pays HOA which covers everything but electric.