1044 S Idaho Street

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage pool hot tub

Great looking two bedroom and two bath end unit with a detached two car garage located in a desirable community. The community has a gorgeous pool with spa and a clean community laundry room. The community is located walking distance to movie theaters, grocery stores, restaurants, and public transportation. The living room offers laminate flooring, recess lighting, a gas fireplace, and a six foot glass slider to the patio deck. The dining room nook has a ceiling hanging lamp and has views to the neighborhood street. The gourmet galley kitchen offers tile flooring, white cabinets with granite counter tops and a multi color tile back splash. The kitchen includes a refrigerator, stove and a overhead microwave. The master bedroom offers a long closet with mirrored closet doors and laminate flooring. The master bath offers a single vanity top and shower. The guest bedroom offers laminate flooring and a long closet. The guest bathroom offers a shower over tub enclosure and a single vanity top. The patio deck looks out to the city lights and nearby hills of Orange county.