1044 S Idaho Street
Last updated November 26 2019 at 10:11 AM

1044 S Idaho Street

1044 South Idaho Street · No Longer Available
Location

1044 South Idaho Street, La Habra, CA 90631
La Habra City

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Great looking two bedroom and two bath end unit with a detached two car garage located in a desirable community. The community has a gorgeous pool with spa and a clean community laundry room. The community is located walking distance to movie theaters, grocery stores, restaurants, and public transportation. The living room offers laminate flooring, recess lighting, a gas fireplace, and a six foot glass slider to the patio deck. The dining room nook has a ceiling hanging lamp and has views to the neighborhood street. The gourmet galley kitchen offers tile flooring, white cabinets with granite counter tops and a multi color tile back splash. The kitchen includes a refrigerator, stove and a overhead microwave. The master bedroom offers a long closet with mirrored closet doors and laminate flooring. The master bath offers a single vanity top and shower. The guest bedroom offers laminate flooring and a long closet. The guest bathroom offers a shower over tub enclosure and a single vanity top. The patio deck looks out to the city lights and nearby hills of Orange county.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1044 S Idaho Street have any available units?
1044 S Idaho Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra, CA.
What amenities does 1044 S Idaho Street have?
Some of 1044 S Idaho Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1044 S Idaho Street currently offering any rent specials?
1044 S Idaho Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1044 S Idaho Street pet-friendly?
No, 1044 S Idaho Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Habra.
Does 1044 S Idaho Street offer parking?
Yes, 1044 S Idaho Street offers parking.
Does 1044 S Idaho Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1044 S Idaho Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1044 S Idaho Street have a pool?
Yes, 1044 S Idaho Street has a pool.
Does 1044 S Idaho Street have accessible units?
No, 1044 S Idaho Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1044 S Idaho Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1044 S Idaho Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1044 S Idaho Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1044 S Idaho Street does not have units with air conditioning.

