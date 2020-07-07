Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Location, location, location! This premium ultra modern 4 bedroom 3 bath private residence has all the amenities to relax and unwind. An oasis in prime location, you'll be steps away from the newly built SOFI Stadium, premium entertainment district, restaurants and shopping centers. Nestled between the 405/105 FWY and less than 5 miles from LAX airport centrally located nearby making it easy to get to your work or recreation destination. For days off, enjoy our local beach or Santa Monica Boardwalk less than 15 minutes



(RLNE5426406)