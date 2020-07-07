All apartments in Inglewood
Last updated January 28 2020

Casa 654

654 Aerick Street · No Longer Available
Location

654 Aerick Street, Inglewood, CA 90301

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Location, location, location! This premium ultra modern 4 bedroom 3 bath private residence has all the amenities to relax and unwind. An oasis in prime location, you'll be steps away from the newly built SOFI Stadium, premium entertainment district, restaurants and shopping centers. Nestled between the 405/105 FWY and less than 5 miles from LAX airport centrally located nearby making it easy to get to your work or recreation destination. For days off, enjoy our local beach or Santa Monica Boardwalk less than 15 minutes

(RLNE5426406)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Casa 654 have any available units?
Casa 654 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does Casa 654 have?
Some of Casa 654's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Casa 654 currently offering any rent specials?
Casa 654 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Casa 654 pet-friendly?
No, Casa 654 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does Casa 654 offer parking?
Yes, Casa 654 offers parking.
Does Casa 654 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Casa 654 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Casa 654 have a pool?
No, Casa 654 does not have a pool.
Does Casa 654 have accessible units?
No, Casa 654 does not have accessible units.
Does Casa 654 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Casa 654 has units with dishwashers.
Does Casa 654 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Casa 654 has units with air conditioning.

