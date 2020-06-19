Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

NOW LEASING! 3bd/2ba TOWNHOUSE Recently Renovated! - Nearby major venues such as the Forum, and the new Sofi Stadium!. Easy Access to FWY- 105, 110, & 405. Close by to Metro Bus Stops. Eight miles away from Marina, Beach and Venice Beach Boardwalk.



Unit comes with in-unit laundry, master bedroom, private balcony, white ceramic tile kitchen counter-tops, wood cabinets with plenty of storage, stove, chandelier in dining area, hard flooring and 2 car garage. Unit will be available on 6/15//2020. Owner pays HOA dues. Virtual and self-guided tours also offered. Be sure to stop by, view and apply as it will likely lease quickly!



Location: 924 ENTERPRISE AVE UNIT 6, INGLEWOOD, CA 90302

Rent: $2,995.00

Security Deposit: $2,995.00

pike.nsicorp.net

Contact: Pike Properties Management (424) 351-9102



(RLNE5779524)