All apartments in Inglewood
Find more places like 924 ENTERPRISE AVE UNIT 6.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Inglewood, CA
/
924 ENTERPRISE AVE UNIT 6
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

924 ENTERPRISE AVE UNIT 6

924 Enterprise Ave · (424) 351-9102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Inglewood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

924 Enterprise Ave, Inglewood, CA 90302
North Inglewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 924 ENTERPRISE AVE UNIT 6 · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1157 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
NOW LEASING! 3bd/2ba TOWNHOUSE Recently Renovated! - Nearby major venues such as the Forum, and the new Sofi Stadium!. Easy Access to FWY- 105, 110, & 405. Close by to Metro Bus Stops. Eight miles away from Marina, Beach and Venice Beach Boardwalk.

Unit comes with in-unit laundry, master bedroom, private balcony, white ceramic tile kitchen counter-tops, wood cabinets with plenty of storage, stove, chandelier in dining area, hard flooring and 2 car garage. Unit will be available on 6/15//2020. Owner pays HOA dues. Virtual and self-guided tours also offered. Be sure to stop by, view and apply as it will likely lease quickly!

Location: 924 ENTERPRISE AVE UNIT 6, INGLEWOOD, CA 90302
Rent: $2,995.00
Security Deposit: $2,995.00
pike.nsicorp.net
Contact: Pike Properties Management (424) 351-9102

(RLNE5779524)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 924 ENTERPRISE AVE UNIT 6 have any available units?
924 ENTERPRISE AVE UNIT 6 has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 924 ENTERPRISE AVE UNIT 6 have?
Some of 924 ENTERPRISE AVE UNIT 6's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 924 ENTERPRISE AVE UNIT 6 currently offering any rent specials?
924 ENTERPRISE AVE UNIT 6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 924 ENTERPRISE AVE UNIT 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 924 ENTERPRISE AVE UNIT 6 is pet friendly.
Does 924 ENTERPRISE AVE UNIT 6 offer parking?
Yes, 924 ENTERPRISE AVE UNIT 6 does offer parking.
Does 924 ENTERPRISE AVE UNIT 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 924 ENTERPRISE AVE UNIT 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 924 ENTERPRISE AVE UNIT 6 have a pool?
No, 924 ENTERPRISE AVE UNIT 6 does not have a pool.
Does 924 ENTERPRISE AVE UNIT 6 have accessible units?
No, 924 ENTERPRISE AVE UNIT 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 924 ENTERPRISE AVE UNIT 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 924 ENTERPRISE AVE UNIT 6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 924 ENTERPRISE AVE UNIT 6 have units with air conditioning?
No, 924 ENTERPRISE AVE UNIT 6 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 924 ENTERPRISE AVE UNIT 6?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

619 Nectarine Street
619 Nectarine Street
Inglewood, CA 90301
10223 Crenshaw Blvd.
10223 Crenshaw Boulevard
Inglewood, CA 90303

Similar Pages

Inglewood 1 BedroomsInglewood 2 Bedrooms
Inglewood Apartments with GarageInglewood Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Inglewood Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CA
Covina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity