888 North Victor Avenue

Beautiful complex in Inglewood on Victor Avenue with ample street parking for guests plus this complex has a pool perfect for the summertime festivities. 2 bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathroom 2 story condo with a large patio was just remodeled with hardwood flooring downstairs. As you enter this wonderful condo you will see the light and bright living room with sliding glass doors opens to the large patio, spacious dining room, updated kitchen and guest bathroom. There is nook under the stairs for a desk/office area or additional storage cabinet. The kitchen has been beautifully upgraded with granite counter tops, new appliances, lots of cabinet space and large pantry. Upstairs is the two spacious bedrooms, one full bathroom and lots of closet space in each room and tree top views from both bedroom windows. Gated 2-car parking, laundry room in the building, pool, and tenant only pays electric.