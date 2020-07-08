All apartments in Inglewood
888 North Victor Avenue

888 Victor Ave · No Longer Available
Location

888 Victor Ave, Inglewood, CA 90302
North Inglewood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1f5885505e ---- Beautiful complex in Inglewood on Victor Avenue with ample street parking for guests plus this complex has a pool perfect for the summertime festivities. 2 bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathroom 2 story condo with a large patio was just remodeled with hardwood flooring downstairs. As you enter this wonderful condo you will see the light and bright living room with sliding glass doors opens to the large patio, spacious dining room, updated kitchen and guest bathroom. There is nook under the stairs for a desk/office area or additional storage cabinet. The kitchen has been beautifully upgraded with granite counter tops, new appliances, lots of cabinet space and large pantry. Upstairs is the two spacious bedrooms, one full bathroom and lots of closet space in each room and tree top views from both bedroom windows. Gated 2-car parking, laundry room in the building, pool, and tenant only pays electric. Once viewed in person, applications can be submitted via our rental list on our website at may not exist. Pool

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 888 North Victor Avenue have any available units?
888 North Victor Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 888 North Victor Avenue have?
Some of 888 North Victor Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 888 North Victor Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
888 North Victor Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 888 North Victor Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 888 North Victor Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 888 North Victor Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 888 North Victor Avenue offers parking.
Does 888 North Victor Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 888 North Victor Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 888 North Victor Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 888 North Victor Avenue has a pool.
Does 888 North Victor Avenue have accessible units?
No, 888 North Victor Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 888 North Victor Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 888 North Victor Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 888 North Victor Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 888 North Victor Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

