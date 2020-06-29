8801 S 6th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Amazing Inglewood home, with tons of upgrades and ready to move in immediately! 8 miles to the beach & Downtown LA! Minutes from LAX, USC and the new Ram's SoFi stadium! The upgraded kitchen boasts granite countertops, tile flooring, a new hood, garbage disposal and dishwasher. There are 3 spacious bedrooms, one with direct access to a bathroom AND an office! There are two wood burning fireplaces, a formal dining area and a huge family room w/ wood-beamed ceilings! The hallway bath is incredible! There is a jet tub and a 5-shower head glass shower. The backyard offers a nice grass area, avocado tree and a patio. The 2 car garage is a great size and has additional storage. There is fresh paint both inside and out, beautiful landscaping and hardwood floors! This home has been cared for and it shows! Set up an appointment today! This will not last long!



