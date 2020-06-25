All apartments in Inglewood
Find more places like 8800 DARTFORD Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Inglewood, CA
/
8800 DARTFORD Place
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:37 AM

8800 DARTFORD Place

8800 Dartford Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Inglewood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

8800 Dartford Place, Inglewood, CA 90305
Morningside Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Welcome to Carlton Square. This home features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Enter into an open floor plan that is light and airy with a bank of windows which allow for inside/outside flow. The living room features a fireplace. The dining area segues to the backyard patio through a sliding glass door which is great for entertaining. Fully equipped kitchen with lots of cabinets. There is a guest bathroom and direct entry from the 2-car garage with washer/dryer area which completes the first floor. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms. Master bedroom w/bath and another full bathroom to service the other 2 bedrooms. Two community swimming pools, tennis courts, basket ball court, children's park, club house and gated security entrance. Near The Forum, Hollywood Park, Football Stadium and conveniently located near major freeways. Available for lease May 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8800 DARTFORD Place have any available units?
8800 DARTFORD Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 8800 DARTFORD Place have?
Some of 8800 DARTFORD Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8800 DARTFORD Place currently offering any rent specials?
8800 DARTFORD Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8800 DARTFORD Place pet-friendly?
No, 8800 DARTFORD Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 8800 DARTFORD Place offer parking?
Yes, 8800 DARTFORD Place offers parking.
Does 8800 DARTFORD Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8800 DARTFORD Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8800 DARTFORD Place have a pool?
Yes, 8800 DARTFORD Place has a pool.
Does 8800 DARTFORD Place have accessible units?
No, 8800 DARTFORD Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8800 DARTFORD Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8800 DARTFORD Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 8800 DARTFORD Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 8800 DARTFORD Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

10223 Crenshaw Blvd.
10223 Crenshaw Boulevard
Inglewood, CA 90303
619 Nectarine Street
619 Nectarine Street
Inglewood, CA 90301

Similar Pages

Inglewood 1 BedroomsInglewood 2 Bedrooms
Inglewood Apartments with GarageInglewood Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Inglewood Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CA
Covina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles