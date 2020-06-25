8800 DARTFORD Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Welcome to Carlton Square. This home features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Enter into an open floor plan that is light and airy with a bank of windows which allow for inside/outside flow. The living room features a fireplace. The dining area segues to the backyard patio through a sliding glass door which is great for entertaining. Fully equipped kitchen with lots of cabinets. There is a guest bathroom and direct entry from the 2-car garage with washer/dryer area which completes the first floor. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms. Master bedroom w/bath and another full bathroom to service the other 2 bedrooms. Two community swimming pools, tennis courts, basket ball court, children's park, club house and gated security entrance. Near The Forum, Hollywood Park, Football Stadium and conveniently located near major freeways. Available for lease May 1st.