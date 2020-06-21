730 N Eucalyptus Ave 2

Amenities

2 Bedroom & 2 Bathroom Condo - Property Id: 45577



Must see! Spacious and gorgeous two bedroom two bathroom condo located in a gated private complex in Inglewood. The unit features an open space living room and dining room area with a balcony overseeing Eucalyptus Street. The master bedroom has a massive walk in closet and full bathroom. Second bedroom has a big closet and an updated bathroom. Kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, and exclusive patio. The complex includes a swimming pool, laundry room, and subterranean parking. Close to restaurants, shopping centers, 405 Freeway, and upcoming Rams/ Charger Football Stadium. Unit is available now.

Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorized a $45 credit and background check. Please call Fabian- 310-703-3894 or Gaby 310-692-0543.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/45577

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4644041)