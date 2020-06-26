612 S Fir Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

WOW! Check out this second-floor 1 BD 1 BA apartment in a beautiful gated complex in Inglewood! This unit features wood-like flooring, central a/c and heat, newer dual-paned windows, and fresh paint throughout. The kitchen showcases granite counter-tops, handsome wood cabinets, and a stainless steel stove. Unit comes with 1 space in shared garage and convenient laundry area. Short distance to 405 FWY, 105 FWY, Hudnall Elementary, Inglewood HS, Hawthorne Municipal Airport, food, shopping, and more!