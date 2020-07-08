409 West Regent Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss out! This lovely unit will not last. For your convenience this property includes a garage, with an additional parking space and plenty of street parking for all of your guests.. Nice quiet neighborhood. This unit has been freshly painted for a nice clean feel. Hardwood flooring throughout. Enjoy the private patio and small yard. For your convenience this unit comes equipped with washer and dryer hookups. This unit is close to Downtown Inglewood. Walking distance to shops and restaurants. (Pictures to come soon)



For more information please text or call Amy (310)831-0123.



**IF APPLYING TO THIS PROPERTY PLEASE SEND VIA EMAIL TO AMY@HARBORPM.COM YOUR PROOF OF INCOME FOR THE LAST TWO MONTHS (paystubs, banks statements, W-2 forms) AND A COPY OF YOUR IDENTIFICATION (California driver license, ID). MUST SEE PROPERTY FIRST**



**SI APLICA PARA ESTA PROPIEDAD, POR FAVOR ASEGURESE DE MANDARME UN CORREO ELECTRONICO A : AMY@HARBORPM.COM CON SU PRUEBA DE INGRESOS DE LOS ULTIMOS 2 MESES (talones de cheques, estados de cuentas, formas W-2) Y UNA COPIA DE SU IDENTIFICACION (licencia de manejar, ID). VEA PROPIEDAD ANTES DE APLICAR**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.