Inglewood, CA
409 West Regent Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

409 West Regent Street

409 West Regent Street · No Longer Available
Location

409 West Regent Street, Inglewood, CA 90301

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss out! This lovely unit will not last. For your convenience this property includes a garage, with an additional parking space and plenty of street parking for all of your guests.. Nice quiet neighborhood. This unit has been freshly painted for a nice clean feel. Hardwood flooring throughout. Enjoy the private patio and small yard. For your convenience this unit comes equipped with washer and dryer hookups. This unit is close to Downtown Inglewood. Walking distance to shops and restaurants. (Pictures to come soon)

For more information please text or call Amy (310)831-0123.

**IF APPLYING TO THIS PROPERTY PLEASE SEND VIA EMAIL TO AMY@HARBORPM.COM YOUR PROOF OF INCOME FOR THE LAST TWO MONTHS (paystubs, banks statements, W-2 forms) AND A COPY OF YOUR IDENTIFICATION (California driver license, ID). MUST SEE PROPERTY FIRST**

**SI APLICA PARA ESTA PROPIEDAD, POR FAVOR ASEGURESE DE MANDARME UN CORREO ELECTRONICO A : AMY@HARBORPM.COM CON SU PRUEBA DE INGRESOS DE LOS ULTIMOS 2 MESES (talones de cheques, estados de cuentas, formas W-2) Y UNA COPIA DE SU IDENTIFICACION (licencia de manejar, ID). VEA PROPIEDAD ANTES DE APLICAR**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 West Regent Street have any available units?
409 West Regent Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 409 West Regent Street have?
Some of 409 West Regent Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 West Regent Street currently offering any rent specials?
409 West Regent Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 West Regent Street pet-friendly?
No, 409 West Regent Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 409 West Regent Street offer parking?
Yes, 409 West Regent Street offers parking.
Does 409 West Regent Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 West Regent Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 West Regent Street have a pool?
No, 409 West Regent Street does not have a pool.
Does 409 West Regent Street have accessible units?
No, 409 West Regent Street does not have accessible units.
Does 409 West Regent Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 409 West Regent Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 409 West Regent Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 409 West Regent Street does not have units with air conditioning.

