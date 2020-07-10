All apartments in Inglewood
Last updated December 13 2019 at 9:54 AM

3618 W 104th Street

3618 West 104th Street · No Longer Available






Location

3618 West 104th Street, Inglewood, CA 90303

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come see this incredible 3 bedroom 2 bath Inglewood home for lease! This house has been almost entirely re-done. Perfect for a small family or a no nonsense executive looking to be close to The Los Angeles Rams! New 30 year roofing, new electrical, new A/C installed about a year ago, new ceramic tile/carpet, newly painted interior, completely remodeled kitchen & cabinets with new appliances, both bathrooms have been completely remodeled. The laundry is also inside and next to kitchen. This house is situated walking distance to new stadium development and In and Out Burger! It is also situated in walking distance to the local elementary school and high school. There is a large unimproved backyard perfect for a home garden.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3618 W 104th Street have any available units?
3618 W 104th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
Is 3618 W 104th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3618 W 104th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3618 W 104th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3618 W 104th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 3618 W 104th Street offer parking?
No, 3618 W 104th Street does not offer parking.
Does 3618 W 104th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3618 W 104th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3618 W 104th Street have a pool?
No, 3618 W 104th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3618 W 104th Street have accessible units?
No, 3618 W 104th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3618 W 104th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3618 W 104th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3618 W 104th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3618 W 104th Street has units with air conditioning.

