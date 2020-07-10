3618 W 104th Street

Amenities

Come see this incredible 3 bedroom 2 bath Inglewood home for lease! This house has been almost entirely re-done. Perfect for a small family or a no nonsense executive looking to be close to The Los Angeles Rams! New 30 year roofing, new electrical, new A/C installed about a year ago, new ceramic tile/carpet, newly painted interior, completely remodeled kitchen & cabinets with new appliances, both bathrooms have been completely remodeled. The laundry is also inside and next to kitchen. This house is situated walking distance to new stadium development and In and Out Burger! It is also situated in walking distance to the local elementary school and high school. There is a large unimproved backyard perfect for a home garden.