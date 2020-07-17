3153 1/2 W 109th St

Amenities

Beautiful Triplex unit located in Inglewood, Ca. 2bd 1bth, nice size living room. Newly remodeled interior, including: Hardwood flooring, upgraded kitchen/Restroom and new paint throughout the unit. Amenities includes: Private backyard, two parking spaces, laundry hook ups, nice size windows and heat included. The unit is **Outside Pet Friendly Only** The Duration of the rental is Month-to-Month, Monthly rent is $2,100. Security deposit fee is $3,100. Nonetheless, the unit is in close proximity to shopping centers, restaurants, laundry mat, Hollywood Park Casino, Sofi Stadium, 7 miles to local beaches also Access to the 105, 110, and 405 Freeways. Applicant's are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $45 credit and background check. Please call Ron to schedule a viewing.

