Inglewood, CA
3153 1/2 W 109th St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

3153 1/2 W 109th St

3153 1/2 W 109th St · (323) 528-6664
Location

3153 1/2 W 109th St, Inglewood, CA 90303

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2100 · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Spacious unit in Inglewood - Property Id: 307979

Beautiful Triplex unit located in Inglewood, Ca. 2bd 1bth, nice size living room. Newly remodeled interior, including: Hardwood flooring, upgraded kitchen/Restroom and new paint throughout the unit. Amenities includes: Private backyard, two parking spaces, laundry hook ups, nice size windows and heat included. The unit is **Outside Pet Friendly Only** The Duration of the rental is Month-to-Month, Monthly rent is $2,100. Security deposit fee is $3,100. Nonetheless, the unit is in close proximity to shopping centers, restaurants, laundry mat, Hollywood Park Casino, Sofi Stadium, 7 miles to local beaches also Access to the 105, 110, and 405 Freeways. Applicant's are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $45 credit and background check. Please call Ron to schedule a viewing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3153-1%2F2-w-109th-st-inglewood-ca/307979
Property Id 307979

(RLNE5942493)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3153 1/2 W 109th St have any available units?
3153 1/2 W 109th St has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3153 1/2 W 109th St have?
Some of 3153 1/2 W 109th St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3153 1/2 W 109th St currently offering any rent specials?
3153 1/2 W 109th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3153 1/2 W 109th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3153 1/2 W 109th St is pet friendly.
Does 3153 1/2 W 109th St offer parking?
Yes, 3153 1/2 W 109th St offers parking.
Does 3153 1/2 W 109th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3153 1/2 W 109th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3153 1/2 W 109th St have a pool?
No, 3153 1/2 W 109th St does not have a pool.
Does 3153 1/2 W 109th St have accessible units?
No, 3153 1/2 W 109th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3153 1/2 W 109th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3153 1/2 W 109th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3153 1/2 W 109th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3153 1/2 W 109th St does not have units with air conditioning.
