Inglewood, CA
10519 S 2nd Ave, Inglewood, CA 90303
Last updated June 1 2020 at 6:10 PM

10519 S 2nd Ave, Inglewood, CA 90303

10519 S 2nd Ave · No Longer Available
Location

10519 S 2nd Ave, Inglewood, CA 90303

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Warm and welcoming home awaits you in desired Century Heights! This recently updated home has upgrades and custom touches throughout. Some of the features include solar panels, recessed lighting, updated kitchen and bath, central heat and AC, ample closets, alarm ready with beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The step-down dining room has direct access to the rear yard via large slider doors. The backyard is perfect for entertaining with multiple seating areas and a custom built-in grill. There is a long driveway behind a beautiful gate that leads to the garage. The detached garage is complete with a vaulted ceiling, skylight, and flooring that was used as a gym.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10519 S 2nd Ave, Inglewood, CA 90303 have any available units?
10519 S 2nd Ave, Inglewood, CA 90303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 10519 S 2nd Ave, Inglewood, CA 90303 have?
Some of 10519 S 2nd Ave, Inglewood, CA 90303's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10519 S 2nd Ave, Inglewood, CA 90303 currently offering any rent specials?
10519 S 2nd Ave, Inglewood, CA 90303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10519 S 2nd Ave, Inglewood, CA 90303 pet-friendly?
No, 10519 S 2nd Ave, Inglewood, CA 90303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 10519 S 2nd Ave, Inglewood, CA 90303 offer parking?
Yes, 10519 S 2nd Ave, Inglewood, CA 90303 offers parking.
Does 10519 S 2nd Ave, Inglewood, CA 90303 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10519 S 2nd Ave, Inglewood, CA 90303 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10519 S 2nd Ave, Inglewood, CA 90303 have a pool?
Yes, 10519 S 2nd Ave, Inglewood, CA 90303 has a pool.
Does 10519 S 2nd Ave, Inglewood, CA 90303 have accessible units?
No, 10519 S 2nd Ave, Inglewood, CA 90303 does not have accessible units.
Does 10519 S 2nd Ave, Inglewood, CA 90303 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10519 S 2nd Ave, Inglewood, CA 90303 has units with dishwashers.
Does 10519 S 2nd Ave, Inglewood, CA 90303 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10519 S 2nd Ave, Inglewood, CA 90303 has units with air conditioning.

