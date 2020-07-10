10519 S 2nd Ave, Inglewood, CA 90303

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Warm and welcoming home awaits you in desired Century Heights! This recently updated home has upgrades and custom touches throughout. Some of the features include solar panels, recessed lighting, updated kitchen and bath, central heat and AC, ample closets, alarm ready with beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The step-down dining room has direct access to the rear yard via large slider doors. The backyard is perfect for entertaining with multiple seating areas and a custom built-in grill. There is a long driveway behind a beautiful gate that leads to the garage. The detached garage is complete with a vaulted ceiling, skylight, and flooring that was used as a gym.