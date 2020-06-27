1031 MAPLE Street

Amenities

Great 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom UNFURNISHED house with large backyard for rent in Inglewood. All utilities included except internet/cable. This is a non-smoking property Must have good credit, proof of income and verifiable employment. Built in 1925 but with recent renovations, this charming Spanish house has GREAT character, gated (not electric) with driveway parking big enough for 2 tandem cars. No garage. The house has beautiful hardwood flooring, kitchen has a granite counter top, cherry cabinets, stove top, plus a large stainless steel fridge. Convection oven only, recessed lighting and dual pane windows, bathroom is small but has a shower/tub, central heating and air conditioning, large concrete back yard with a fruit tree and large ficus tree. The back yard is perfect for patio outside dining, BBQs etc. There is a rented studio guest house on the property separated by a gated privacy fence. Laundry facilities are in the back of the property and shared with the guest house.