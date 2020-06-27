All apartments in Inglewood
1031 MAPLE Street
Last updated August 14 2019 at 3:19 AM

1031 MAPLE Street

1031 Maple Street · No Longer Available
Location

1031 Maple Street, Inglewood, CA 90301

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Great 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom UNFURNISHED house with large backyard for rent in Inglewood. All utilities included except internet/cable. This is a non-smoking property Must have good credit, proof of income and verifiable employment. Built in 1925 but with recent renovations, this charming Spanish house has GREAT character, gated (not electric) with driveway parking big enough for 2 tandem cars. No garage. The house has beautiful hardwood flooring, kitchen has a granite counter top, cherry cabinets, stove top, plus a large stainless steel fridge. Convection oven only, recessed lighting and dual pane windows, bathroom is small but has a shower/tub, central heating and air conditioning, large concrete back yard with a fruit tree and large ficus tree. The back yard is perfect for patio outside dining, BBQs etc. There is a rented studio guest house on the property separated by a gated privacy fence. Laundry facilities are in the back of the property and shared with the guest house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1031 MAPLE Street have any available units?
1031 MAPLE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 1031 MAPLE Street have?
Some of 1031 MAPLE Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1031 MAPLE Street currently offering any rent specials?
1031 MAPLE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1031 MAPLE Street pet-friendly?
No, 1031 MAPLE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 1031 MAPLE Street offer parking?
Yes, 1031 MAPLE Street offers parking.
Does 1031 MAPLE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1031 MAPLE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1031 MAPLE Street have a pool?
No, 1031 MAPLE Street does not have a pool.
Does 1031 MAPLE Street have accessible units?
No, 1031 MAPLE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1031 MAPLE Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1031 MAPLE Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1031 MAPLE Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1031 MAPLE Street has units with air conditioning.
