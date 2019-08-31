Amenities

New rental in Imperial Beach: 348 Calla Ave



3 bedroom, 1 bath, 1,100 sq feet



$2,900 per month (long term lease)



Property was just "remodeled"



Kitchen upgrades including addition of large pantry



Bathroom upgrades including addition of linen closet



Original wood floors were refinished



Paint inside and out



Roof repairs



One pet considered and back yard is completely fenced



There are no neighbors in back (the elementary school playground is in back and you may hear children playing during school hours)



GREAT neighborhood, close to the beach, close to the strand.



Available immediately. Please share with anyone interested.