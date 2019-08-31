All apartments in Imperial Beach
348 Calla Ave

348 Calla Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

348 Calla Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
playground
New rental in Imperial Beach: 348 Calla Ave

3 bedroom, 1 bath, 1,100 sq feet

$2,900 per month (long term lease)

Property was just "remodeled"

Kitchen upgrades including addition of large pantry

Bathroom upgrades including addition of linen closet

Original wood floors were refinished

Paint inside and out

Roof repairs

One pet considered and back yard is completely fenced

There are no neighbors in back (the elementary school playground is in back and you may hear children playing during school hours)

GREAT neighborhood, close to the beach, close to the strand.

Available immediately. Please share with anyone interested.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 348 Calla Ave have any available units?
348 Calla Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
What amenities does 348 Calla Ave have?
Some of 348 Calla Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 348 Calla Ave currently offering any rent specials?
348 Calla Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 348 Calla Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 348 Calla Ave is pet friendly.
Does 348 Calla Ave offer parking?
No, 348 Calla Ave does not offer parking.
Does 348 Calla Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 348 Calla Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 348 Calla Ave have a pool?
No, 348 Calla Ave does not have a pool.
Does 348 Calla Ave have accessible units?
No, 348 Calla Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 348 Calla Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 348 Calla Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 348 Calla Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 348 Calla Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
