163 Date Ave

This single-bedroom duplex unit is located in Imperial Beach, California. Nearby coffee shops, restaurants, and schools are all within a six-minute walking distance from the property and downtown Imperial Beach is just a four-minute drive away. Inside, the unit features smooth tiled flooring for added durability, and ceiling fans for climate control. If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen surrounded by stylish white cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops and backsplash, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are nice and cozy with plenty of closet storage space. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and wide windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night.



Nearby parks:

Dunes Park, Reama Park and Imperial Beach Sports Park



Nearby Schools:

Imperial Beach Charter School - 0.69 miles, 6/10

Mar Vista Senior High School - 0.47 miles, 5/10

Sweetwater Community Day School - 0.47 miles, unrated

P A Dahring Academy - 0.08 miles, unrated



Bus lines:

933 Iris TC Loop - Imperial Beach Counterclock - 0.1 miles

934 Iris TC Loop - Imperial Beach Clockwise - 0.1 miles



No Pets Allowed



