163 Date Ave

163 Date Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

163 Date Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
internet access
This single-bedroom duplex unit is located in Imperial Beach, California. Nearby coffee shops, restaurants, and schools are all within a six-minute walking distance from the property and downtown Imperial Beach is just a four-minute drive away. Inside, the unit features smooth tiled flooring for added durability, and ceiling fans for climate control. If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen surrounded by stylish white cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops and backsplash, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are nice and cozy with plenty of closet storage space. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and wide windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night.

Nearby parks:
Dunes Park, Reama Park and Imperial Beach Sports Park

Nearby Schools:
Imperial Beach Charter School - 0.69 miles, 6/10
Mar Vista Senior High School - 0.47 miles, 5/10
Sweetwater Community Day School - 0.47 miles, unrated
P A Dahring Academy - 0.08 miles, unrated

Bus lines:
933 Iris TC Loop - Imperial Beach Counterclock - 0.1 miles
934 Iris TC Loop - Imperial Beach Clockwise - 0.1 miles

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 163 Date Ave have any available units?
163 Date Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
What amenities does 163 Date Ave have?
Some of 163 Date Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 163 Date Ave currently offering any rent specials?
163 Date Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 163 Date Ave pet-friendly?
No, 163 Date Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Imperial Beach.
Does 163 Date Ave offer parking?
No, 163 Date Ave does not offer parking.
Does 163 Date Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 163 Date Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 163 Date Ave have a pool?
No, 163 Date Ave does not have a pool.
Does 163 Date Ave have accessible units?
No, 163 Date Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 163 Date Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 163 Date Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 163 Date Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 163 Date Ave has units with air conditioning.
