149 Daisy Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated stainless steel carpet range

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fd70aab096 ---- Welcome home to this beautifully remodeled Imperial Beach 2 bedroom/1 bathroom. This upstairs corner unit is less than a block from the beach, and all of the restaurants on Seacoast Drive. Apartment features new carpet flooring, remodeled kitchen, electric stove, stainless steel appliances, off-street parking, on-site laundry and more. Apply online: www.torreypinespm.com (619) 410-8263 All Applicants must have the following: -Verifiable Monthly Income of 2.5 Times the Monthly Rent -Good Credit and Rental History -A Valid Driver?s License or Identification Professionally managed by Torrey Pines Property Mgmt. Inc. Assigned Parking On Site Laundry