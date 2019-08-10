All apartments in Imperial Beach
Last updated August 10 2019 at 4:54 PM

149 Daisy Avenue

149 Daisy Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

149 Daisy Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
range
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fd70aab096 ---- Welcome home to this beautifully remodeled Imperial Beach 2 bedroom/1 bathroom. This upstairs corner unit is less than a block from the beach, and all of the restaurants on Seacoast Drive. Apartment features new carpet flooring, remodeled kitchen, electric stove, stainless steel appliances, off-street parking, on-site laundry and more. Apply online: www.torreypinespm.com (619) 410-8263 All Applicants must have the following: -Verifiable Monthly Income of 2.5 Times the Monthly Rent -Good Credit and Rental History -A Valid Driver?s License or Identification Professionally managed by Torrey Pines Property Mgmt. Inc. Assigned Parking On Site Laundry

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 149 Daisy Avenue have any available units?
149 Daisy Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
What amenities does 149 Daisy Avenue have?
Some of 149 Daisy Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 149 Daisy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
149 Daisy Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 Daisy Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 149 Daisy Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Imperial Beach.
Does 149 Daisy Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 149 Daisy Avenue offers parking.
Does 149 Daisy Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 149 Daisy Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 Daisy Avenue have a pool?
No, 149 Daisy Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 149 Daisy Avenue have accessible units?
No, 149 Daisy Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 149 Daisy Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 149 Daisy Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 149 Daisy Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 149 Daisy Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
