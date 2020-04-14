All apartments in Imperial Beach
1125 Connecticut St.

1125 Connecticut Street · No Longer Available
Location

1125 Connecticut Street, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
1125 Connecticut St. Available 04/27/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath - 1125 Connecticut St Imperial Beach - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home located in Imperial Beach with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, master bedroom with en suite bathroom, built in BBQ & fire pit in backyard. Pets are subject to approval with an additional deposit.

Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, water, sewer, and trash.

Please contact our office to schedule an appointment.
Please be aware of scams or anyone asking for cash. We do not accept cash for rent or deposit. AM/PM Property Management and/or the Owner is not advertising the property through Craigslist, OfferUp, LetGo, or Facebook.

Prices and availability subject to change without notice. Although we try to assure accuracy, Pacific Legacy Property Management will not be held responsible for typographical or photo errors. Security deposit amounts are based on approved application; amount subject to change. As a condition of our lease, we require all residents to carry Liability Insurance ($100,000) for damage to the landlord's property during the term of the lease with proof of coverage prior to move-in.

(RLNE5644691)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1125 Connecticut St. have any available units?
1125 Connecticut St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1125 Connecticut St. have?
Some of 1125 Connecticut St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1125 Connecticut St. currently offering any rent specials?
1125 Connecticut St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 Connecticut St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1125 Connecticut St. is pet friendly.
Does 1125 Connecticut St. offer parking?
Yes, 1125 Connecticut St. offers parking.
Does 1125 Connecticut St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1125 Connecticut St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 Connecticut St. have a pool?
No, 1125 Connecticut St. does not have a pool.
Does 1125 Connecticut St. have accessible units?
No, 1125 Connecticut St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 Connecticut St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1125 Connecticut St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1125 Connecticut St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1125 Connecticut St. does not have units with air conditioning.

