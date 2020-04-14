Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking bbq/grill

1125 Connecticut St. Available 04/27/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath - 1125 Connecticut St Imperial Beach - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home located in Imperial Beach with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, master bedroom with en suite bathroom, built in BBQ & fire pit in backyard. Pets are subject to approval with an additional deposit.



Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, water, sewer, and trash.



Please contact our office to schedule an appointment.

Please be aware of scams or anyone asking for cash. We do not accept cash for rent or deposit. AM/PM Property Management and/or the Owner is not advertising the property through Craigslist, OfferUp, LetGo, or Facebook.



Prices and availability subject to change without notice. Although we try to assure accuracy, Pacific Legacy Property Management will not be held responsible for typographical or photo errors. Security deposit amounts are based on approved application; amount subject to change. As a condition of our lease, we require all residents to carry Liability Insurance ($100,000) for damage to the landlord's property during the term of the lease with proof of coverage prior to move-in.



(RLNE5644691)