3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:49 AM
196 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hidden Hills, CA
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
5650 Penland Road
5650 Penland Road, Hidden Hills, CA
EASY TO SHOW BY APPOINTMENT !!! MOVE -IN DATE JULY 1st!!! Located within the Exclusive Guard-Gated city of Hidden Hills where you will have an incomparable lifestyle of hiking, biking, and horseback riding.
Results within 1 mile of Hidden Hills
Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
7 Units Available
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,612
1266 sqft
Right off Highway 101. Updated features including hardwood floors and granite countertops. Minutes from Calabasas Commons shopping area. On-site amenities include a sauna, racquetball court, pool table and full gym. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
The Oaks
1 Unit Available
4213 Prado De La Puma
4213 Prado De La Puma, Calabasas, CA
Superb Spanish style view estate in the Castille enclave at the exclusive Oaks of Calabasas. Featuring 5 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, spacious family room, downstairs library with custom built in book case, and cozy secondary upstairs den.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
1 Unit Available
5840 Valerie Avenue
5840 Valerie Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
GORGEOUS ONE-STORY HOUSE IN THE UPSCALE WOODLAND HILLS NEIGHBORHOOD; DOUBLE DOORS OPEN TO SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM AND FORMAL DINING ROOM WITH CATHEDRAL CEILING; LAMINATED FLOORING THROUGHOUT; FLOOR-TO-CEILING FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM; KITCHEN UPDATED
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
1 Unit Available
6055 Maury Avenue
6055 Maury Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Stunning FURNISHED home near the Valley Circle Estates available for rent! This two story gem is located in prime Woodland Hills location just west of Valley Circle.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
1 Unit Available
5700 Le Sage Avenue
5700 Le Sage Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1983 sqft
Charming Woodland Hills neighborhood close to schools and shopping! This 3 bedroom home with additional office/craft area is almost 2000 square feet.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
1 Unit Available
24648 ST EILAT
24648 Eilat Street, Los Angeles, CA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 24648 ST EILAT in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
23747 Oakfield Road
23747 Oakfield Road, Los Angeles County, CA
INCREDIBLE opportunity to rent the LOWEST PRICED home in the prestigious Hidden Hills.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
4648 Park Granada
4648 Park Granada, Calabasas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1290 sqft
Location Location Location! Located walking distance to Old Calabasas & The Commons with restaurants, shopping, grocery, & theater.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
1 Unit Available
5619 Wilhelmina Avenue
5619 Wilhelmina Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Stunning single story Mid-Century Modern home in Woodland Hills, adjacent to Hidden Hills/Calabasas. Available fully furnished, call for more details.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Vista Point
1 Unit Available
24655 Park Miramar
24655 Park Miramar, Calabasas, CA
Please call Azin at 818-231-2377 for appointment
Results within 5 miles of Hidden Hills
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
Malibu Canyon Apartments
52 Units Available
Malibu Canyon Apartments
5758 Las Virgenes Rd, Calabasas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,968
1070 sqft
Units come with all appliances, including washer and dryer. Granite countertops, smoke-free environment, air conditioning and ceiling fans. Resort-style pool, playground, BBQ area, hot tub, and basketball and tennis courts.
Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
16 Units Available
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,019
1427 sqft
Near the Ventura Freeway, Warner Center, and Westfield Topanga Shopping Mall. One- and two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, kitchen islands, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Small dogs and cats allowed with deposit.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
12 Units Available
eaves Warner Center
5727 Canoga Ave, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,825
1157 sqft
Bright apartments just north of Highway 101 with hardwood floors and big closets. A green community in Los Angeles where tenants have access to tennis courts, a pool and a 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 12 at 07:00pm
Canoga Park
18 Units Available
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,960
1375 sqft
Woodland Hills apartment complex near Westfield Topanga Canyon shopping center. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, in-suite laundry facilities, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Pets welcome. Amenities include a pool and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
12 Units Available
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,526
1125 sqft
This community offers recently-renovated units with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents fulfill all their shopping and entertainment needs at Warner Center. There's also an on-site hot tub, pool, tennis court and gym.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
17 Units Available
Summit At Warner Center
22219 Summit Vue Ln, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,989
1430 sqft
Located in the heart of Woodland Hills, California, the luxury apartments at Summit at Warner Center provide an endless variety of amenities and designer apartment floor plans amid a beautifully landscaped retreat.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
35 Units Available
Clarendon Woodland Hills
22121 Clarendon St, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,525
1335 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Reimagined. Vibrant. Luxurious.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
19 Units Available
The Boulevard Apartments
20600 Ventura Blvd, Woodland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,312
1361 sqft
Green community right next to the 101. All units include patio or balcony and extra storage. Enjoy pool, sauna and hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Calabasas Highlands
1 Unit Available
23615 Clover Trail
23615 Clover Trail, Calabasas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1219 sqft
Recently renovated single family 1 story home ready for you and your family. This home features 3 bedrooms/ 2 baths. The garage has been converted into a separate living space that includes 1 bathroom, refrigerator, oven and window AC.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Hills
1 Unit Available
7501 Linley Ln
7501 Linley Lane, Los Angeles, CA
Available 08/01/20 4 bedroom 4 bath home - Property Id: 293512 Great family home close to top rated schools. Pets are welcome. Modern updated finishes, dark wood flooring downstairs with light and airy rooms. Spacious kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
1 Unit Available
20950 Oxnard Street Unit#45 45
20950 Oxnard Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2166 sqft
Warner Hill Townhome - Property Id: 158829 Breathtaking Warner Hill townhome!!! Gated complex!! Only 66 units in complex! Dramatic entry with glowing marble flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Hills
1 Unit Available
23401 Schoolcraft st
23401 Schoolcraft Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,490
Just Remodeled West Hills - Property Id: 283131 3 bedroom 2 bath w/large yard- new windows and roof,new stain-steel appliances, new paint in and out, new floor, new lawns (being installed), etc.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Hills
1 Unit Available
7137 Shoup Ave, Unit 36
7137 Shoup Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1730 sqft
Must See Fully Refurbished Townhouse with Pool View!!! - Wow! What an incredible fully refurbished 3 bed 2.5 bath tri-level townhome with bonus room and in a prime part of West Hills. Peaceful and quiet part of the complex.
