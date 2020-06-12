/
2 bedroom apartments
128 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hidden Hills, CA
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
14 Units Available
Haven Warner Center
6530 Independence Ave, Hidden Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,152
792 sqft
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Results within 1 mile of Hidden Hills
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
7 Units Available
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
1107 sqft
Right off Highway 101. Updated features including hardwood floors and granite countertops. Minutes from Calabasas Commons shopping area. On-site amenities include a sauna, racquetball court, pool table and full gym. Pet-friendly.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
24100 Calabasas
24100 Calabasas Road, Calabasas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2000 sqft
Excellent location within walking distance to the lovely Calabasas Commons. Stunning stone floors and high ceilings throughout the kitchen and living room. Fully upgraded with modern touches.
Results within 5 miles of Hidden Hills
Verified
1 of 96
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
17 Units Available
Summit At Warner Center
22219 Summit Vue Ln, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,327
1179 sqft
Located in the heart of Woodland Hills, California, the luxury apartments at Summit at Warner Center provide an endless variety of amenities and designer apartment floor plans amid a beautifully landscaped retreat.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Malibu Canyon Apartments
52 Units Available
Malibu Canyon Apartments
5758 Las Virgenes Rd, Calabasas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,237
886 sqft
Units come with all appliances, including washer and dryer. Granite countertops, smoke-free environment, air conditioning and ceiling fans. Resort-style pool, playground, BBQ area, hot tub, and basketball and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
Canoga Park
18 Units Available
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1109 sqft
Woodland Hills apartment complex near Westfield Topanga Canyon shopping center. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, in-suite laundry facilities, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Pets welcome. Amenities include a pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
17 Units Available
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,568
1259 sqft
Near the Ventura Freeway, Warner Center, and Westfield Topanga Shopping Mall. One- and two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, kitchen islands, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Small dogs and cats allowed with deposit.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Canoga Park
67 Units Available
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,571
1046 sqft
Experience an eccentric modern oasis that is in a league of its own at the heart of Warner Center, LA’s fastest growing community. Mira Warner Center fuses contemporary design and deluxe amenities with a metro vibe.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
58 Units Available
Vert
6606 Variel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,210
1140 sqft
VERT combines the best of eco-friendly living with the high-quality features and amenities you want in your next community. We designed each open-concept floor plan to maximize space, so you have room to live, work, and play.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
48 Units Available
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
989 sqft
Close to the Warner Center. Also near parks and nature preserves. Apartments include kitchen appliances and private patios or balconies. Community offers lighted tennis courts and outdoor exercise stations. On-site dry cleaning drop-off service.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
45 Units Available
Avalon Woodland Hills
20544 Ventura Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1016 sqft
Located a short drive from Route 101 and Chalk Hill Nature Reserve. Modern apartments with patio/balcony, kitchen appliances and laundry facilities. Picturesque community includes a hot tub, a pool and courtyard. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Malibou Meadows
42 Units Available
Avalon Calabasas
3831 Orchid Ln, Calabasas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,409
1061 sqft
Close to Malibu Canyon. Modern apartments with high ceilings, central air conditioning, fireplaces, gourmet kitchens and private balconies. Multiple spas, swimming pools and fitness centers. Covered car parking and complimentary package concierge.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
12 Units Available
eaves Warner Center
5727 Canoga Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
997 sqft
Bright apartments just north of Highway 101 with hardwood floors and big closets. A green community in Los Angeles where tenants have access to tennis courts, a pool and a 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
233 Units Available
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,651
1207 sqft
The Q is a new collection of communities that reimagine luxury apartment living in the Warner Center.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
12 Units Available
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,136
880 sqft
This community offers recently-renovated units with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents fulfill all their shopping and entertainment needs at Warner Center. There's also an on-site hot tub, pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
11 Units Available
The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes
6710 Variel Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1096 sqft
Discover a New Way of Living in Woodland Hills, CA Introducing The Enclave at Warner Center Apartments—your next move in upscale apartment living, right in the heart of the San Fernando Valley.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
27 Units Available
Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1146 sqft
One- and two-story loft-style apartments are packed full of premium amenities. From hardwood floors and ceiling fans to resort-style attractions, this community provides tenants with a relentless sense of luxury.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
35 Units Available
Clarendon Woodland Hills
22121 Clarendon St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,748
1051 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Reimagined. Vibrant. Luxurious.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
18 Units Available
The Boulevard Apartments
20600 Ventura Blvd, Woodland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,432
1285 sqft
Green community right next to the 101. All units include patio or balcony and extra storage. Enjoy pool, sauna and hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Canoga Park
15 Units Available
Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1099 sqft
A short walk from the Los Angeles River and the Hart Street Elementary School, these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are beautifully appointed with hardwood floors, carpeting and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
29 Units Available
Vela on Ox
21221 W Oxnard St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1230 sqft
This is LA. We don’t settle. We know what epic living is. And we know you won’t accept anything less. At Vela, we put higher living at your doorstep.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
8 Units Available
Sofi Warner Center
6300 Variel Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,554
1211 sqft
Lots of luxury in this environmentally friendly community. Air-conditioned units contain spacious closets, hardwood floors and washer/dryer hookups. Pool, fire pit and round-the-clock gym. Numerous shops and restaurants within walking distance. Close to I-405.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
9 Units Available
City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
922 sqft
At City View Apartments at Warner Center, we believe your home should be a sanctuary where you can relax and rejuvenate.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
21 Units Available
Triana
6250 Canoga Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,353
1201 sqft
This funky apartment complex sits above shops and restaurants, with access to two local bus lines nearby. Luxury one- to three-bedroom residences with granite counters and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a pool and clubhouse.
