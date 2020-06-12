Apartment List
/
CA
/
stevenson ranch
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:29 PM

90 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Stevenson Ranch, CA

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Parc Chateaux
24979 Constitution Ave, Stevenson Ranch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,707
1142 sqft
Resort-style home with luxury amenities like a sparkling pool with cabanas and hot tub, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Recently updated interiors boast soaking tubs and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
27230 Valderrama Drive
27230 Valderrama Drive, Stevenson Ranch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1901 sqft
27230 Valderrama Drive Available 07/07/20 COMING SOON! Westridge 3 Bedroom Rental Home in Valenica! - Santa Clarita Rental located off of Sycamore Meadow in Westridge Valencia. This home offers 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms and 1901 sq.ft.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
25852 Wordsworth Lane
25852 Wordsworth Lane, Stevenson Ranch, CA
Beautiful 4+2.5 in Stevenson Ranch! - This is the home youre looking for! Four bedrooms, 2.

1 of 64

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
25316 Twin Oaks Place
25316 Twin Oaks Place, Stevenson Ranch, CA
Grand & Stunning 6 BR 5.5 BA French Country Custom Home on TPC Golf Course in a Gated Community with a 5 Car garage.

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
25559 Baker Place
25559 Baker Place, Stevenson Ranch, CA
Great Location in Stevenson Ranch; Excellent Privacy; End of Cul-De-Sac; 4 BR 3 BA Home with Large back & side yard with 3 car garage. Side yard has a concrete basketball shooting court.
Results within 5 miles of Stevenson Ranch
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
14 Units Available
Canyon Crest
23639 Newhall Ave, Santa Clarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1122 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 106

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
14 Units Available
The Terrace Apartments
21311 Alder Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,247
1070 sqft
The Terrace Apartment Homes, located in beautiful Santa Clarita, California, offers apartments with style and luxury at an affordable price! Check out our available Santa Clarita apartments and you'll see that we have spacious, open floor plans, a
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
The Retreat
22900 Oak Ridge Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1126 sqft
Located in the heart of Santa Clarita, The Retreat is a rare find! The spacious Santa Clarita, CA apartment homes with fully renovated interiors are the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
11 Units Available
The Village
23700 Valle del Oro, Santa Clarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,217
1113 sqft
Located in the heart of Santa Clarita, California, the apartments at The Village Apartment Homes provide an endless variety of amenities and designer apartment floor plans amid a beautifully landscaped retreat.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
17 Units Available
The Madison at Town Center
24555 Town Center Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,411
1527 sqft
Within walking distance of Santa Clarita's Town Center shopping and dining. The four-story buildings feature European charm, upgraded appliances, private outdoor spaces and in-unit laundries. Amenities include a cinema room, a pool and a gym.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
22734 Pear Court
22734 Pear Court, Santa Clarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1592 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom very clean and move in ready.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
24421 Timon Ln
24421 Timon Lane, Santa Clarita, CA
Available 08/01/20 Timon Lane Vintage 2 story home - Property Id: 293773 This home is considered one of Newhall's best! Very spacious with too many features to list.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
28696 Jardineras Drive
28696 Jardeneras Drive, Los Angeles County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
- HIGHLY UPGRADED, GREAT LOCATION townhouse with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths BUILT IN 2018 and now available for rent! Featuring a front patio, this tech-savvy home is equipped with Ring doorbell, Nest Thermostat, and Samsung Family Hub Refrigerator.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
27663 Sunny Creek
27663 Sunny Creek Drive, Santa Clarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
2073 sqft
Andorra at Creekside 3 Bedroom Home for Rent in Valencia! - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of Decoro Drive in the Andorra at Creekside Community in Valencia. This home offers 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms and 2.073 sq. ft. of living space.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
27059 Victoria Lane
27059 Victoria Ln, Santa Clarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
2187 sqft
Bridgeport 3 Bedroom Home in Valencia. - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of McBean Parkway and Baywood Lane in the Bridgeport Community of Valencia. This home offers 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms and 2,187 sq. ft. of living space.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
27131 Manor Circle
27131 Manor Circle, Santa Clarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1714 sqft
27131 Manor Circle Available 06/19/20 Community 3 Bedroom Home in Valencia. - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of Grandview Drive and Bennington Drive in the Brighton Village Community of Valencia. This home offers 3 Bedrooms, 2.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
24480 Main St
24480 Main Street, Santa Clarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1277 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 24480 Main St in Santa Clarita. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
28315 Gibraltar Ln.
28315 Gibraltar Lane, Castaic, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1627 sqft
Desirable Single Story in Hasley Hills. - Desirable Turn Key Single Story in Hasley Hills offers a 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with beautiful hardscape and landscape.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
22953 Sycamore Creek
22953 Sycamore Creek Drive, Santa Clarita, CA
Four Bedroom Single Story House in Valencia - **MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS PENDING** NO MORE SHOWINGS AT THIS TIME Nicely remodeled one story home in Valencia.
Results within 10 miles of Stevenson Ranch
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
9 Units Available
Townhomes at Lost Canyon
18179 W Terra Verde Pl, Santa Clarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,789
1472 sqft
Spacious apartments have walnut plank flooring and gallery-style track lighting. Kitchens feature quartz counters and backsplashes. Heated swimming pool and a covered lounging cabana. Located near Whitney Canyon Park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:54pm
East Simi Valley
2 Units Available
Sage Creek
1910 Yosemite Ave, Simi Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,515
1050 sqft
Close to Arroyostow Park and Verde Park. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, clubhouse, and hot tub. Pet-friendly community. In-unit laundry. Updated appliances. Countryside location near the city.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Northridge
48 Units Available
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,649
1544 sqft
Brand new apartments now leasing online! Offering virtual tours and online leasing so you may secure your never been lived in apartment from the comfort of your home.
Verified

1 of 87

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
8 Units Available
Colony Townhomes
17621 Pauline Ct, Santa Clarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,580
1344 sqft
At Colony Townhomes in Santa Clarita, our apartments are a place you will love coming home to.
Verified

1 of 77

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
10 Units Available
Riverpark apartment homes
27303 Sara St, Santa Clarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1049 sqft
Located in the heart of Santa Clarita, California, you will find a beautifully landscaped apartments for rent at Riverpark Apartment Homes.

June 2020 Stevenson Ranch Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Stevenson Ranch Rent Report. Stevenson Ranch rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Stevenson Ranch rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Stevenson Ranch Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Stevenson Ranch Rent Report. Stevenson Ranch rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Stevenson Ranch rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Stevenson Ranch rents decline sharply over the past month

Stevenson Ranch rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, but are up moderately by 2.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Stevenson Ranch stand at $2,824 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,628 for a two-bedroom. Stevenson Ranch's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Stevenson Ranch, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,745; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Stevenson Ranch

    As rents have increased moderately in Stevenson Ranch, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Stevenson Ranch is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Stevenson Ranch's median two-bedroom rent of $3,628 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.4% rise in Stevenson Ranch.
    • While Stevenson Ranch's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Stevenson Ranch than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Stevenson Ranch is more than three-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Stevenson Ranch 1 BedroomsStevenson Ranch 2 BedroomsStevenson Ranch 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsStevenson Ranch 3 BedroomsStevenson Ranch Apartments under $2,000Stevenson Ranch Apartments under $2,200
    Stevenson Ranch Apartments under $2,400Stevenson Ranch Apartments under $2,600Stevenson Ranch Apartments with BalconyStevenson Ranch Apartments with GarageStevenson Ranch Apartments with GymStevenson Ranch Apartments with Hardwood Floors
    Stevenson Ranch Apartments with ParkingStevenson Ranch Apartments with PoolStevenson Ranch Apartments with Washer-DryerStevenson Ranch Dog Friendly ApartmentsStevenson Ranch Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CA
    Downey, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CALa Habra, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA
    Citrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CAChannel Islands Beach, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAGolden Hills, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CAPine Mountain Club, CACastaic, CA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
    University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
    College of the Canyons