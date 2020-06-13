/
accessible apartments
16 Accessible Apartments for rent in Hidden Hills, CA
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
14 Units Available
Haven Warner Center
6530 Independence Ave, Hidden Hills, CA
Studio
$1,616
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,790
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,152
792 sqft
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Results within 5 miles of Hidden Hills
$
Canoga Park
67 Units Available
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,080
654 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,129
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,571
1046 sqft
Experience an eccentric modern oasis that is in a league of its own at the heart of Warner Center, LA’s fastest growing community. Mira Warner Center fuses contemporary design and deluxe amenities with a metro vibe.
$
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
27 Units Available
Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,690
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1146 sqft
One- and two-story loft-style apartments are packed full of premium amenities. From hardwood floors and ceiling fans to resort-style attractions, this community provides tenants with a relentless sense of luxury.
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
233 Units Available
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,525
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,710
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,651
1207 sqft
The Q is a new collection of communities that reimagine luxury apartment living in the Warner Center.
$
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
10 Units Available
The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes
6710 Variel Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,934
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1096 sqft
Discover a New Way of Living in Woodland Hills, CA Introducing The Enclave at Warner Center Apartments—your next move in upscale apartment living, right in the heart of the San Fernando Valley.
$
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
15 Units Available
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,799
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
1198 sqft
Studio to 3-bedroom apartments centrally located in Los Angeles. This community features a resort-style pool and luxury touches in units, including cherry wood cabinets, granite-inspired countertops, and French doors.
Canoga Park
1 Unit Available
Warner Courtyard Apartments
21045 Vanowen Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
960 sqft
Warner Courtyard provides one-level and town-house apartments within a residential area of Canoga Park. With lush landscaping, our community includes a swimming pool and fitness room.
Results within 10 miles of Hidden Hills
Encino
3 Units Available
Newcastle Towers Apartments
5415 Newcastle Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,925
1094 sqft
Newcastle Towers is a revitalized multi-courtyard building with lush landscaping and a large pool. Remodeled kitchens feature modern appliances with new cabinetry.
$
Northridge
22 Units Available
Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,550
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1030 sqft
Spacious units with open floor plans. Luxurious amenities including hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include a hot tub, full lobby area and pool. New construction. Pet-friendly community.
Chatsworth
24 Units Available
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,875
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1189 sqft
Central Los Angeles location with easy access to the 405, 101 and 188 freeways. Community has plenty of beautiful shared spaces for socializing. Spacious, open apartments with built-in desks and huge baths.
Northridge
4 Units Available
Legacy Apartment Homes
18452 Halsted St, San Fernando, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,279
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Legacy Apartment Homes feature contemporary rental apartment living in Northridge - one of the more desirable areas in LA's San Fernando Valley.
Canoga Park
4 Units Available
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,774
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,830
1462 sqft
Our luxury apartments offer a full package of stainless steel energy-efficient appliances (refrigerator, oven, microwave, dishwasher), premium Moen fixtures, electric fireplaces, granite countertops, tile flooring, private master suites, and in-unit
South End
16 Units Available
Avalon Oak Creek
29128 Oak Creek Ln, Agoura Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,243
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1219 sqft
Close to The Promenade at Westlake and Malibu Creek State Park. One- and two-bedroom apartments with contemporary amenities and scenic views. Property offers a gym, business center and several swimming pools. Underground garage parking available.
Encino
2 Units Available
Encino Garden
17730-40 Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Superb living can be yours with one visit or phone call - you have just found your new home at Encino Gardens Apartment Homes.
Canoga Park
2 Units Available
The Azure
8719 Variel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,454
1332 sqft
Here at Azure Apartments rentals, we pride ourselves in our luxuriously-appointed, contemporary interiors, and various amenities, including our secured community entry, gated shared parking, and recreation room.
Reseda
1 Unit Available
7940 Reseda Blvd.
7940 Reseda Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1110 sqft
SORRY, NO PETS. The Pine Tree Terrace is a beautiful complex that offers onsite laundry facilities, lush landscaping and relaxing courtyards. We are conveniently located near major freeways, schools, malls and fine dining.
