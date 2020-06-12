/
3 bedroom apartments
125 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Westlake Village, CA
Westlake
The Meadows at Westlake Village
605 Hampshire Rd, Westlake Village, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,724
1338 sqft
Nine miles from beaches and 38 miles west of Los Angeles. Convenient to U.S. 101 and the Westlake Golf Course. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, dishwashers, in-unit laundry, and a patio or balcony.
Westlake Village
3825 Charthouse Circle
3825 Charthouse Circle, Westlake Village, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2222 sqft
Westlake Village
31940 Richgrove Court
31940 Richgrove Court, Westlake Village, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
1737 sqft
Beautifully remodeled one story home located at the end of the cul de sac. Gated courtyard entry leads to a bright and spacious home with no step downs and loaded with upgrades.
Westlake Village
3734 Summershore Lane
3734 Summershore Lane, Westlake Village, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
1364 sqft
Here is your renovated and upgraded one level home right across the Westlake Landing and The Lake. Amenities include newer custom marble floorings in kitchen, living and dining room, both bathrooms and hallway.
Westlake
4012 Whitesail Circle
4012 Whitesail Circle, Westlake Village, CA
Lake Living At Its Best!! Welcome To This Beautifully Remodeled Four Bedroom, Three Bath + Office/Den Traditional Home Located In The Exclusive 24-Hour Guard Gated Westlake Island.
Westlake Village
4311 Beaucroft Court
4311 Beaucroft Court, Westlake Village, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1685 sqft
Lock box on front door. Home is vacant, please lock all doors when leaving.
31619 Lobo Canyon Road
31619 Lobo Canyon Road, Los Angeles County, CA
Custom Santa Barbara-style estate like no other! - This rare, exceptional Santa Barbara-style estate nestled in Lobo Canyon is for lease and will take your breath away.
Morrison Ranch
30623 Janlor
30623 Janlor Drive, Agoura Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1708 sqft
A newly remodeled single-family home with updated kitchen and bathrooms. New marble and hardwood flooring and freshly painted. Spacious backyard with generous orange, lemon and grapefruit trees.
Lake Sherwood
2095 Trentham Road
2095 Trentham Road, Lake Sherwood, CA
The finest real estate realizes the magic that lives in all of us, and that's what this gorgeous estate exudes.
Oak Park
4863 La Vella Drive
4863 La Vella Drive, Oak Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1411 sqft
Oak Park
140 Symphony Lane
140 Symphony Lane, Oak Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1611 sqft
CALL Debbie Lucsd at 818-497-0776 for more info. Open and Bright Corner Lot 3 Bed/3 Bath 2 story Home w/a Loft. KITCHEN has Quartz counters & Stainless Steel appliances. Eat-in kitchen space w/fp.
Westlake
1633 Oldcastle Place
1633 Oldcastle Place, Thousand Oaks, CA
Location Location Location. A single story home in quiet cul-de-sac in a highly desirable Westlake Village neighborhood.
Westlake
2363 Topsail Circle
2363 Topsail Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1808 sqft
Don't wait for this special opportunity to live on the lake. Single story three bedroom with rare private pool and boat dock! Vaulted ceiling living room with fireplace, wood floors and sliding doors to your spacious patio.
Westlake
2329 Waterby Street
2329 Waterby Street, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1780 sqft
Important - Read the Details!Fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Westlake Village. All personal property to remain on property. Lovely family room with fireplace, open kitchen and additional formal living space, plus a nice sun room.
Westlake
1176 S Westlake Boulevard
1176 South Westlake Boulevard, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1750 sqft
Beautifully updated Westlake Bay end-unit tri-level townhome has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Home features a direct-access garage and connected carport with a ceramic tile entry and a ground-floor half bath.
Westlake
2945 Winding Lane
2945 Winding Lane, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1967 sqft
Forest Cove
30028 TORREPINES Place
30028 Torrepines Place, Agoura Hills, CA
Great home on a great street well cared for and desires tenants who are like minded! Open flow when entering this great home.
North Ranch
978 Blue Mountain Circle
978 Blue Mountain Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,495
2372 sqft
Executive Town Home Ideally located in a prime location of Westlake Village. Updated, Spacious Beautiful and Bright 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Located in a Peaceful Cul-De-Sac. at the Prime, Gated Community in Westlake Village.
Lake Lindero
30658 Lakefront Drive
30658 Lakefront Drive, Agoura Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1688 sqft
FANTASTIC VIEW! INCREDIBLE LAKE AND MOUNTAIN VIEW ** RARE TO FIND OPPORTUNITY TO ENJOY THE SOCAL SUNSET AND LAKEFRONT** BEAUTIFUL AND LARGE HOUSE WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2.
Lake Lindero
5414 Lake Crest Drive
5414 Lake Crest Drive, Agoura Hills, CA
North Ranch
5580 Eagle Point Circle
5580 Eagle Point Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA
Remodeled beautiful home in the heart of Westlake Village. Quiet location next to award winning schools and close to shopping and the freeway. The large inviting pool in the back yard adds to the desirability of this home.
Morrison Ranch
5718 Green Meadow Drive
5718 Green Meadow Drive, Agoura Hills, CA
Call Debbie Lucas at 818-497-0776. 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Single story POOL Home in Agoura Hills! Located at the end of a culd-de-sac on one of the most charming streets in Morrison Ranch South Meadows.... this home has it all.
Westlake
1192 Kirkford Way
1192 Kirk Ford Way, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1020 sqft
Awesome location! Remodeled single story unit. New laminate floors, remodeled kitchen with solid surface counters and stainless appliances. Centrally located within the complex near common grass area. 3 bedroom 2 full baths, 2 car garage.
Westlake
2963 Shadow Brook Lane
2963 Shadow Brook Lane, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2243 sqft
Live in Westlake Village's premier townhome community! Walk to restaurants, stores, theater and shopping! This is an entertainer's delight! Quietly located in the center of the complex with a backyard patio that backs the waterscape stream with a
