4389 Park Blu
Last updated June 29 2019 at 10:17 PM

4389 Park Blu

4389 Park Blu · No Longer Available
Location

4389 Park Blu, Calabasas, CA 91302
Bellagio

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Gorgeous newly remodeled home in the prestigious guard-gated Bellagio Estates. This is a desirable serene Calabasas neighborhood just minutes away, and walking distance, from the popular Calabasas Commons, Lake, Tennis and Swim Center, Farmer’s Market, and restaurants. This is truly centrally located to all Calabasas has to offer! This beautiful home is located on a cul-de-sac street surrounded by well-manicured grounds and 24-hour security. The home boasts a great open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, windows spanning from floor to ceiling, and a cozy, easily maintainable backyard for entertaining. Remodeled kitchen with leather finished quartz countertop, solid wood cabinetry, and all new stainless steel appliances with over-sized sink and faucet. The kitchen has a large wall of windows overlooking the backyard with lush trees and a koi-ready pond for an even more serene feel. The bright open kitchen is open to the large family room. Warm and inviting fireplaces in the living room, family room, and master suite. Three en-suite bedrooms upstairs with one bedroom downstairs. Absolutely huge master suite with his and hers walk-in closets. All new brushed nickel fixtures, sconces and pendants from Crate n’Barrel. Located close to gate makes it easy to walk to popular locations. Great for dog owners and walkers. Lake passes are included as part of the HOA. Acclaimed Las Virgenes School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4389 Park Blu have any available units?
4389 Park Blu doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4389 Park Blu have?
Some of 4389 Park Blu's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4389 Park Blu currently offering any rent specials?
4389 Park Blu is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4389 Park Blu pet-friendly?
Yes, 4389 Park Blu is pet friendly.
Does 4389 Park Blu offer parking?
No, 4389 Park Blu does not offer parking.
Does 4389 Park Blu have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4389 Park Blu does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4389 Park Blu have a pool?
Yes, 4389 Park Blu has a pool.
Does 4389 Park Blu have accessible units?
No, 4389 Park Blu does not have accessible units.
Does 4389 Park Blu have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4389 Park Blu has units with dishwashers.
