4389 Park Blu

Gorgeous newly remodeled home in the prestigious guard-gated Bellagio Estates. This is a desirable serene Calabasas neighborhood just minutes away, and walking distance, from the popular Calabasas Commons, Lake, Tennis and Swim Center, Farmer’s Market, and restaurants. This is truly centrally located to all Calabasas has to offer! This beautiful home is located on a cul-de-sac street surrounded by well-manicured grounds and 24-hour security. The home boasts a great open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, windows spanning from floor to ceiling, and a cozy, easily maintainable backyard for entertaining. Remodeled kitchen with leather finished quartz countertop, solid wood cabinetry, and all new stainless steel appliances with over-sized sink and faucet. The kitchen has a large wall of windows overlooking the backyard with lush trees and a koi-ready pond for an even more serene feel. The bright open kitchen is open to the large family room. Warm and inviting fireplaces in the living room, family room, and master suite. Three en-suite bedrooms upstairs with one bedroom downstairs. Absolutely huge master suite with his and hers walk-in closets. All new brushed nickel fixtures, sconces and pendants from Crate n’Barrel. Located close to gate makes it easy to walk to popular locations. Great for dog owners and walkers. Lake passes are included as part of the HOA. Acclaimed Las Virgenes School District.